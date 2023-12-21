Mugello GP 2024: Offers at the start of pre-sales

Anyone planning a trip to the Italian GP in Mugello in 2024 can purchase tickets online from today. It's worth buying early, as there are again staggered advance sale prices.

From 31 May to 2 June 2024, the MotoGP aces will once again be guests at the "Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello", picturesquely situated around 30 km north-east of Florence. Speed records are regularly broken on the high-speed track, this year Brad Binder reached a breathtaking 366.1 km/h on the KTM.

For years, the Italian GP was considered a crowd-puller. "Al Mugello non si dorme", in Mugello you never sleep, the Italian fans proudly claimed. After the pandemic-related ghost races and the retirement of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, spectator numbers plummeted in 2022, but the organisers were able to report a satisfactory result again in 2023 with 135,670 visitors.

Anyone wanting to see the spectacle in Italy up close can purchase tickets at discounted rates from Friday, 21 December - the first phase of advance sales with the best offers will run until 4 February 2024.

For example, a standing room ticket ("Prato 58", valid until 6 pm on the respective day) currently costs 24 euros for Friday and 42 euros for Sprint Saturday. A standard standing ticket ("Night & Day") for race Sunday costs 72 euros. The two-day season ticket costs 98 euros, while the three-day season ticket for 109 euros is worthwhile with access from Thursday evening.

Mugello is also focussing on young people: accompanied by an adult, all children and young people under the age of 15 are admitted to the standing area for the symbolic price of one euro. There is a 20 per cent discount on all ticket variants for those aged between 16 and 18.

Grandstand tickets are available for Sunday from 149 euros and for the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from 175 euros. All options are listed at mugellocircuit.com. Advance sales start today, 21 December, at ticketone.it.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract