Jack Miller (KTM): "We impressed a few"

His first season as a Red Bull KTM factory rider in the MotoGP World Championship was mixed for Jack Miller despite a good start with 11th place in the World Championship. "We wanted more," he emphasises in the interview.

Jack Miller swapped the factory Ducati for the RC16 in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for the 2023 season. At the season finale in Valencia, the 28-year-old Australian could have made history as the first rider with MotoGP victories on three different brands (after one win on Honda and three on Ducati), but he crashed while leading.

Miller and team-mate Brad Binder finished on the podium twice in the sprint and GP races at the fourth round of the season in Jerez, but apart from another sprint medal at the Sachsenring, the KTM returnee did not achieve any top three results after that.

In the end, 11th place in the World Championship did not satisfy "JackAss", as he explains in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Jack, let's start with a very simple question. What grade would you give your 2023 season?

From 1 to 10 or A, B, C...?

From 1 to 10.

Okay, a 5!

Why is that?

Because we wanted more. As a racing driver, you always want more as long as you don't win every race. We did some things well, but there are some areas where I would have liked to have done better.

Why didn't you achieve your goals in these areas?

Because I set my goals too high... A change of manufacturer, a different bike, plus the competition is so strong - many factors play a role, but as a racer you always set yourself the highest goal. In some areas I am happy with what we have achieved. I think we have impressed some people, sometimes even myself, in terms of how I have adapted to the new bike, how we have worked together with the new team and the results we have achieved.

If you think back to Jerez, for example, it seemed like you got to grips with the new environment and the new bike pretty quickly.

Yes, if you look back at Jerez, it was a fantastic weekend for all of us, or the first Grand Prix in Portimão, when I was at the top of the timesheets in the first practice session on the new bike. I was also extremely fast in Texas, I really felt that I could have fought for the win with Alex [Rins] in that race. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, I crashed too early.



So a few mistakes happened. I thought it would be better than it ended up being, because I made mistakes or crashed. That's why I feel that a 5 is the right score - not too little, not too much.

The fact that you were competitive from the start of the season means that you immediately felt comfortable on the KTM?

Not really. If you look at the test rides, I didn't feel comfortable overall. I was learning, I was doing laps to understand the bike and what I needed to change in my riding style to make it work best with this bike - and what I needed to change on the bike to make it suit my riding style.



Sometimes it happens in your career that you get on a bike and say: 'That's incredible! With these bikes, every last millimetre counts. So when you change brands, everything feels strange, especially if you've been riding the same bike for five or six years.

So how did you manage what you just mentioned? I'm talking about Portimão and Texas.

By working in the winter, making every effort and trying to understand the bike better and better and making it yours. We managed to do that early on and then we reached a ceiling in some respects.



During the season, the level increases continuously. Every rider builds up more and more confidence and feels more and more comfortable. The more races you do and the more time you spend on the bike, the more comfortable you feel. Because you don't have the opportunity to ride these bikes away from the race calendar. Everyone has got faster and faster over the course of the season. I myself have the feeling that things have been moving forward again over the last few weekends, actually since Japan.



The thing is simply this: When everything is new and you're trying to discover new things and find that little extra and a little extra confidence, it's tough.

So you're still in that process?

Yes, definitely.