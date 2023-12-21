Ducati: Grassilli succeeds Ciabatti as Sporting Director

Ducati Corse is partially reorganising itself: It was confirmed on Thursday that Paolo Ciabatti will be leaving MotoGP to head the new off-road department. Mauro Grassilli will take over as Sports Director.

Ducati's motocross project continues to take shape and, following the appointment of nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli as a tester and ambassador, a dedicated off-road department has now been created within Ducati Corse in Borgo Panigale to take care of the organisation and management of the sporting programme, which, following its debut in the 450cc Italian Championship in 2024, will also see participation in the MXGP World Championship from the 2025 season.

Paolo Ciabatti, Sports Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, will take over the position of General Director of Ducati Corse Off-Road with immediate effect, in which role he will report directly to Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.

In addition, Ciabatti will continue to coordinate Ducati's sporting activities in the main national Superbike and Supersport series (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

His successor as Sports Director of Ducati Corse will be Mauro Grassilli, previously responsible for marketing and sponsorships, and in future Director of Sport, Marketing and Communications in the Ducati racing department, which is responsible for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. Grassilli will report to Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse.