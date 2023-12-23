Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia): Hoping for 2024 bikes

Miguel Oliveira finished the 2022 MotoGP season with Red Bull KTM in tenth place and won the World Championship races in Mandalika (Indonesia) and Buriram (Thailand) last year. Last season, he finished 16th in the World Championship on the Crypto Data RNF Aprilia RS-GP22 after three injuries (Portimão, Jerez and Doha). The Portuguese rider had to miss the Grand Prix in Doha and Valencia again because he suffered a broken shoulder blade at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar. The father of two is now doing everything he can to get fit for the Sepang test in February. "The recovery is going according to plan," said Oliveira.

"It's an interesting picture if you make the effort to look at the 2023 season from the winter tests to the final," says dad and manager Paulo Oliveira. "The season started with an injury at the Portuguese GP. You could say that accident was really bad luck. Then Miguel came back strongly in Texas with 5th place, but afterwards he crashed in the race in Jerez on the second corner. That crash changed the whole season. Miguel missed Le Mans, then he needed the races in Mugello, at the Sachsenring and Assen to recover, because we wanted to avoid an operation. An operation would have meant a break of six to eight months. That's why we preferred to contest the three Grand Prix in June

knowing that we would have to accept poor results."

"Unfortunately, we had a crash in the race at Mugello. We also had a crash in practice in Germany. At least we managed 10th place in the German World Championship race," Oliveira looks back. "In Assen, Miguel was forced to retire due to problems with the bike. He hadn't spent much time on the bike at the start of the season and hadn't really got to know his technical crew yet. The team didn't know what he could do as a rider. These are the reasons why the results often left a lot to be desired. In addition, the traces of use were slowly appearing on our 2022 material. My personal opinion: the bikes lost performance as a result."

Added to this: Miguel Oliveira felt at most 80 per cent fit on the Silverstone weekend (4 to 6 August). Despite this, he fought for a strong fourth place in the race, even beating Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales (5th), while Aleix Espargaró came away as the winner. Oliveira skilfully demonstrated his skills on the initially wet track, but lost the battle for third place to last year's team-mate Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) at the finish.

New Trackhouse-Aprilia team owner Justin Marks admitted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com that he did everything he could to get 2024 material for his rider duo with Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira.

"I was at the Valencia GP in November and pushed for us to get 2024 factory bikes next year," emphasised Paulo Oliveira. "Massimo Rivola is the person responsible for this request. The team has the opportunity to get the RS-GP24."

But of course, higher leasing fees have to be paid than for used bikes from Noale.

Alongside Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia's technical department is also in favour of equipping the new customer team with 2024 motorbikes. "Then we can compare more data. And develop faster," commented Aleix Espargaró.

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.