Andrea Dovizioso lives his dream after MotoGP

A good year after his retirement, three-time MotoGP vice world champion Andrea Dovizioso is devoting himself entirely to his off-road passion - with his own "04 Park Monte Coralli". He tells us more about it in this interview.

The Faenza motocross track was first used for a world championship race in 1979. The MXGP squad last visited the track known as "Monte Coralli" in 2020, when it hosted a triple event with victories for Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado and Tony Cairoli.

After the end of his MotoGP career, Andrea Dovizioso set himself the task of revitalising the Faenza MX area as a place to relax for both professionals and amateurs and their families. The race track is located around 50 kilometres south-east of Bologna, very close to Forlì, the birthplace of "Dovi".

As a WithU Yamaha RNF rider, Dovizioso announced his retirement during a disappointing 2022 season and bid farewell to his fans at his home GP in Misano.

The now 37-year-old Italian won the 125cc World Championship in 2004, but will be remembered above all as a three-time runner-up behind Marc Márquez in the MotoGP class from 2017 to 2019. This year, the Ducati icon was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame as an official legend at the Mugello GP. At the time, he was already working on realising his off-road dream.

Andrea, you once told me that you would rather have made a career in motocross than become a MotoGP rider. Why is that your dream?

I think we always want what we don't have. I became a racer and luckily I got good results and had a good career. But I've always ridden motocross and started out as a motocross rider. Over the last 15 years, my passion for motocross has grown more and more. I started following the races and the world championship, I spent time with professional riders and I love this world. It's a world where it's quite difficult to get results and deal with the injuries. But it was nice to spend time in the paddock without any stress - like many years ago when I was riding pocket bikes.

Now you're a businessman. How does that feel?

Businessman sounds a bit strange! I wouldn't put it like that. But it's not easy to manage the whole project. As always with a project like this, you come across a lot of things you've never thought of before. But I'm glad to have this opportunity. Faenza is also quite close to my home, which was important to me. I wanted to live this dream, not just have it.



At the moment, I might be spending too much time here in the park - and investing too much money - but that was my plan. The contract says that I can manage this place for the next 20 years. On the one hand, that's good, because some things take time. On the other hand, it will be very difficult to do it the way I've been doing it for the last few months. I hope to find a way to deal with the situation in a more relaxed way. With a project like this, you can't just enjoy the nice things, you also have to take care of everything. But that's normal.

It sounds like you have more stress now than when you were a MotoGP rider.

In a way, yes, for sure! As a racer, a good relationship with the people around me was important to achieve good results. And normally the team arranges everything for you. Now I'm in a different position. It's a very difficult but also nice experience.

Who is the track in Faenza for?

First of all for me, because it was my dream. We built a new motocross track from scratch. That is now finished, but all the other things, the buildings, will be ready around September 2024. I wanted to create something for motocross riders, but when everything is finished, this park will be a place where you can spend the day with your family, where you can have a drink, eat in the restaurant and relax in a wonderful place. That is my dream. We want people to be able to ride motocross here, but there's also minicross for the kids and a pump track for bikes.

Is there a chance that we'll see you in the MotoGP paddock again?

This here in Faenza is my plan and will definitely be a big part of my life. When I retired, I got a lot of nice offers. But after 20 years in the paddock, you need some time to rest, some time away from this scene. As in any sport, you have to live for it completely in order to be successful. I'm not ready at the moment, but you never know. I'm sure I'll find the time to go on holiday, go to parties and get fat one day... That will certainly happen, but hopefully the latter won't happen for the time being! (He smiles.)