Pit Beirer: "Pedro Acosta should work in peace"

Jack Miller achieved a seventh place in Portimnaio in 2023, a sixth in Las Termas de Río Hondo, followed by a third place in Jerez, seventh in Mugello and sixth in Germany, after which he remained in a promising fifth place in the Riders' Championship. Miller also stood his ground in the sprints, as the podium finishes in Jerez and Saxony prove.

However, the Australian then slipped into a weak phase in the summer, for which KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer partly blamed starting a family (his daughter was born after the Misano GP). By the end of the season, Jack had slipped to eleventh place in the Riders' Championship!

"It was a downer for us that Jack was only able to show the results from the spring at the last seven Grand Prix," says Pit Beirer in the SPEEDWEEK.com interview. "At the same time, Brad Binder got stronger and stronger in the overseas races in autumn... Jack never found his way back to his old performance at times. But then, for example, he did a good job all weekend in Sepang in November; he had almost exclusively good sessions in Malaysia. Unfortunately, he then fell short of expectations again in the race with 8th place. We were definitely not happy with that, although Jack had done a great job the whole weekend before."

It is possible that Jack Miller also felt under pressure in the phase around and after the Assen GP, because Pierer Mobility AG persistently wanted two additional MotoGP places and at least Red Bull KTM Moto2 team boss Aki Ajo (he is Miller's personal manager) and team manager Francesco Guidotti hoped to be able to guide Marc Márquez to KTM. And then Miller had to fear that the Austrians would promote the new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta directly to the Red Bull KTM Factory Team instead of GASGAS-Tech3. Miller would then have had to move to GASGAS-Tech3.

But Pit Beirer emphasised at every opportunity: "We always had the fixed plan to ride with Binder and Miller in the KTM Factory Team again in 2024, and that was never changed. We were always convinced that the line-up with the two Moto2 World Champions Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta at GASGAS made sense. It seemed just as sensible to us to have Binder and Miller, as Red Bull KTM riders with a lot of experience, test the new parts early on and sort out these updates."

Beirer continues: "Pedro should come into MotoGP as a rookie in his first MotoGP year and work in peace in this class. If he were to be in the pits in Red Bull KTM orange in his first MotoGP season, this would put a certain amount of pressure on him. That's why we think it's the right way for Pedro to start in the premier class with Hervé Poncharal's team, which has a lot of experience. Afterwards, we will set the course for the future in good time."

MotoGP World Championship standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.