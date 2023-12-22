"BACK2BACKgnaia": The film about Pecco's title win

Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia take all Ducatisti and MotoGP fans behind the scenes of the 2023 World Championship title decision in Valencia in a successful documentary film - with previously unpublished insights and voices.

Under the title "BACK2BACKgnaia: Ducati and Pecco's intense showdown to MotoGP Glory", Ducati released an almost 15-minute video on Friday about the World Championship decider at the season finale in Valencia, when Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was crowned MotoGP World Champion for the second time and successfully defended the #1 position on his factory Ducati - the last time Honda legend Mick Doohan achieved this was in 1998.

The short film gives fans new insights behind the scenes and into the Ducati-Lenovo pit. The decisive moments of the final showdown between Bagnaia and his brand colleague Jorge Martin can be seen on and off the track.

The Italian MotoGP World Champion is joined by his father Pietro Bagnaia, his sister and assistant Carola Bagnaia, his mate and ex-racer Mattia Pasini, Ducati Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi, Pecco's chief mechanic Marco Ventura and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi.

"The weekend in Valencia was very emotional and it's very nice to relive it almost a month later," commented Bagnaia on the documentary film. "We had to fight to the end to successfully defend the title and then to do it with a win in the race was incredible. It's nice to hear the voices and reactions of those who were by my side and experienced this intense season with me. I hope that all the fans watching this video can feel the emotions and be closer to us. Thank you to all Ducatisti. Happy holidays!