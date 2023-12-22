Jack Miller: "You just have to compare my bikes"

From 2018 to 2022, Jack Miller was a Ducati rider - first with Pramac Racing, then from 2021 with the factory team of the Reds from Borgo Panigale. For the 2023 season, he returned to the KTM camp with his experience from these years - and his crew chief Cristhian Pupulin. In 2024, 'JackAss' was already runner-up in the Moto3 class on the Ajo KTM.

The 28-year-old Australian only finished his first MotoGP season as a Red Bull KTM factory rider in eleventh place in the World Championship. This did not satisfy him, but he did recognise a development.

Jack, Pol Espargaró told me that he found a completely different bike after his comeback than before his injury in Portimão. He explained to me that the development is going in the direction of a longer and higher bike, which sounds very much like Ducati shapes. How big was your influence on this development?

You only have to take a photo of my bike from last year and compare it with my bike from this season to understand how big the influence was. If you put the two on top of each other, they are almost the same in terms of geometry. Of course, the components are still made in the KTM style, but if we are talking about a race bike in 2023, you have to go in that direction - especially with the aerodynamics, the brakes, the wings and everything.



You need power, you need to be able to use that power and you need to be able to brake as hard as possible. Those are the three components. Turning is another thing, our turn-in behaviour is not bad. We've never had a problem with that.

So you don't like reactive bikes.

I like them, I've ridden a Honda in the past, I don't mind. The problem is: if you want to have a competitive bike today, against eight Ducati, then you need something to be able to fight against them.

Will we see an even better Jack Miller than what we have seen so far?

I think so. Okay, the results might not reflect it, but every year I feel I'm getting better and better. I'm getting stronger and stronger. A different approach, a different mentality, a different strategy - I can feel it every single year, physically and mentally.



I am 28 years old. In a world where we always focus so much on new things, most people experience their best years in their mid-20s or early 30s. I have a feeling that my best years are yet to come. And they come with maturity, work, strategy as a whole. I have learnt from my mistakes. These are things you can take with you and use to become a better person.

I hope to see that.

Me too.