Massimo Rivola: Will the customer team deliver more in 2024?

Aprilia supplied a customer team for the first time in the 2023 MotoGP season, but the resounding success failed to materialise. In 2024, Massimo Rivola believes Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández - then in Trackhouse colours - can do better.

Aprilia also fell short of its own expectations in 2023 despite two victories, but Massimo Rivola does not accept one criticism: "I was accused of lacking good riders. I don't agree with that. I believe that we have a mix of very different talents, including Miguel and Raúl, who I expect to be stronger next year," said the race director in Noale, referring not only to his factory riders Aleix Espagaró and Maverick Viñales but also to the customer team riders.

"Okay, Raúl had hardly any experience, but Miguel has the experience of MotoGP victories. He is still the most victorious KTM rider and that is no coincidence. It comes from work and talent and the feeling of squeezing the bike to get the best out of it," Rivola added in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The first year on the RS-GP was very mixed for the five-time MotoGP winner Oliveira, partly due to the previous year's bikes and signs of wear and tear in the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, which has since been replaced by Trackhouse. The Portuguese rider also had to take three injury breaks, which was reflected in his 16th place in the World Championship.

"Miguel was the first to turn into the first corner of the first race, in Portimão," Rivola recalled of the season opener. "After that it was difficult. We also saw it with Enea and I was so happy to see him win again, because that means you can get your confidence back," said the Italian, referring to Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini, who was injured at the start of the season, experienced a difficult comeback and returned to victory lane at the Malaysian GP. "That was also a message to Miguel. It will come. He has every opportunity and it will come."

"2023 was our first year with a satellite team and I would say it was also a bit unlucky," summarised Rivola. "You could say that we expected a bit more from Miguel, but too many things happened. He also recently became a father again and we're happy for him, but these are things where you don't know if something is bothering him and causing him to lose a few tenths, even though he says he's fine. And if you lose two tenths, that's two rows on the grid."

"I'm happy with Raúl, quite honestly," continued the CEO of Aprilia Racing, referring to the 20th-placed rider in the world championship. "It's now up to us to make the bike more reliable and help him find the performance. But I expect him to upset the other Aprilia riders next year - and that was the goal."

"It's also up to us to help the customer team more. You have to remember that RNF didn't know the bike and Raúl's crew chief didn't know the class. It's always about experience. You won't find seconds from one year to the next, but even without changing anything on the bike, with the same people and the same crew, you will be faster because of the experience."

"I hope that we will use the satellite team more for development in the future," added Rivola. And he also knows that the smaller the difference between the bikes, the easier it will be to exchange information and the greater the benefits.

However, it is not yet clear exactly what bike specification the new Trackhouse customer team will receive with the short lead time. Team owner Justin Marks is putting pressure on the team to get 2024 material, as he revealed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.