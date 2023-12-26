Pedro Acosta: "Drivers are too sweet these days"

For Pedro Acosta, his meteoric rise meant, among other things, that he had to learn in a very short space of time what it means to be in the public eye. Ever since his Moto3 victory in Doha in 2021, when he won only his second Grand Prix from the pit lane, the Spaniard has attracted a lot of attention. "I had to learn English in a very short time and how to present myself to the media," confirmed the 19-year-old in an interview with motogp.com.

The Moto3 World Championship title in his rookie year was followed by the Moto2 title in 2023 and a place in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team for the 2024 MotoGP season. Despite the fame, the "shark from Mazarrón" has remained down-to-earth, because he knows: "If you have a good relationship with the journalists, the fans and all the other people outside your team, everything is easier. We sometimes seem cold, but we're all human and have a heart. So every now and then it's better to just laugh instead of taking things so seriously."

The Moto2 World Champion is not only convincing on the track with his cleverness, he is now also experienced in dealing with the media: "A Suzuki mechanic once said to me: You can't let the media control you. You have to control them. I always try to answer questions from the press as transparently as possible, so I always say what's on my mind."

Dorna is trying to attract more fans to the circuits with the MotoGP format introduced in 2023, which includes innovations such as the sprint and the rider parade. However, Acosta sees other factors as crucial to increasing coverage. He understands what the spectators want because: "I know what it means to be a fan. Because not so long ago I was a fan myself. We have to be able to laugh as well as cry, it's exactly these human reactions that people want to see. For example, Valentino Rossi is exactly the same person in public as he is at home. This authenticity is hugely important."

The 16-time GP winner also remembers the rivalries of the past, which he misses today: "The fans want to see their heroes cheering, they want to see duels. Nowadays, the riders are all far too peaceful and too sweet. But people want to see rivalries, like between Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo or Marc Márquez and Valentino Rossi. That's exactly what we need to show the fans. Most spectators don't have the opportunity to experience MotoGP live at the track. That's why I try to bring these emotions through the screens and stay in touch with the fans."