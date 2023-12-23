GP reports: From lead typesetting to artificial intelligence

Motorsport reporting has changed fundamentally over the last 40 years. A look back at the analogue Stone Age and a description of the obstacle-laden path into the digital age.

2017 marked the 10th anniversary of Apple's iPhone. Hm, what a difference from the first obscure mobile phones from Nokia, Ericsson and so on, which didn't have touchscreens.

The smartphone has become the work tool that no one can imagine life without today. But the world has also changed in other areas. Who would have expected 25 years ago that one day you would not only be able to make long-distance calls with the phone in your pocket, but also send free WhatsApp messages, facetime, navigate, take photos and do 100 other things, that it would serve as an alarm clock and as a data carrier for the boarding pass when flying?

How did we ever get to our destination 20 or 30 years ago without a sat nav?

Yes, you had to talk to people the old-fashioned way and ask them for directions. Or dig out a map.

And who can imagine what the job of a journalist was like 40 years ago?

Reports were written on a rickety mechanical typewriter, the manuscripts then had to be taken somehow to the editorial office and the printing works, where they were set in lead by typesetters. One line at a time was cast in lead, mirror-inverted, and this metal was then formed into a page by skilful "metteurs", or pagination designers as they were called in German.

And when a MotoGP race took place overseas? Then such a text was practically written three times: First with the mechanical Hermes Baby or Olivetti typewriter, then on the telex, after which all the mustard was poured into lead at home.

Yes, what was a telex machine?

The word Telex stood for TELeprinter EXchange, these devices were also called teleprinters, they were colossal text capture machines that were connected to a telephone line. You could send text messages with this system, even longer texts. Teletex was the analogue predecessor of fax and e-mail.

The recipient needed some kind of telex address for the telex network, it was called an identifier, it could be, for example: 27897de, if I remember correctly.

If you had to write texts for many print pages, you did it "locally" on the telex machine, i.e. without a live telephone line, which would have been too expensive. You wrote "locally", the texts were embossed in a 3, 5 or 10 metre long narrow perforated strip, which rattled through the telephone line after completion.

If you chose a wrong number or country code, the whole thing might end up in a supermarket instead of the editorial office. There was no error message. The transmission speed in Europe was a monkey-fast 50 baud (approx. 7 characters) per second...

Fax: not a perfect solution either

Fax machines appeared in the 1980s. I think it was at the Belgian GP in 1981 that I first sent my manuscripts to the editorial office by fax. When the quality of the lines was poor, for example in Eastern Europe, the pages in the editorial office in Zurich were almost indecipherable - too pale.

For example, I travelled to Vienna on a Sunday evening after a race in Brno, where the telephone quality was better; it was similar in other countries.

At the motorbike GP in Brazil in 1988 in Goiania, the organiser wanted to recoup his costs through the fax costs. He charged 45 US dollars per transmitted page. I had around 50 to send, including the results lists. The fax costs were higher than the flight costs.

The conditions for journalists in Formula 1 were also such that nobody would work under them today. There was an air tent for the media at the Österreichring, and temperatures rose to 50 degrees in the summer heat.

Bernie Ecclestone himself was the organiser of the Austrian GP in the early 1980s, with Ernesto Huppert from Austria as his representative. Kurier reporter Helmut Zwickl and I had a caravan set up next to the Media Centre with Bernie and Ernst's permission, where we could work without sauna temperatures and even eat. The word hospitality didn't even exist back then.

And Mo Nunn's Ensign team, for which Johnny Cecotto and Roberto Guerrero drove at the time, had exactly one Cosworth replacement engine for two drivers.

Speaking of Helmut Zwickl. I still remember how I persuaded him at Christmas 1991 to switch from the tinny Hermes typewriter to a Compaq computer with Euroscript writing software; this meant that texts could be transmitted by telephone line with the help of an external modem that needed its own batteries.

With the analogue telephone lines, a distinction had to be made between pulse and tone dialling; for pulse dialling, a "P" had to be inserted before the telephone number. My colleague Helmut Zwickl pushed the Compaq away from him several times in disgust. Only after the second piece of apple strudel did he resign himself to his digital fate.

Exercise books, no official World Cup stands

Back then, there were no free kilometres on the rental cars. Back then, a tiny Group A hire car for races held 200 kilometres from the airport cost around 1,300 euros for 3.5 days.

Speaking of results lists: for many years, GP promoters only published results lists. It was too tedious for them to compile the World Championship standings or lap tables.

For years, I kept a chequered exercise book, with driver names and points per Grand Prix entered in blue and the new overall points score in red.

Formula 1 was always a few years ahead of motorbike racing. At the motorbike GPs, I wrote the lap tables of the five or six racing classes per day in my notebook, as a kind of basis for my race reports; there was no live TV until the 1980s.

Once I scribbled the lap table for the 350cc race at the Salzburgring on the roof of Kenny Roberts senior's motorhome, it was probably 1978; there was a lot of joking around, his crew chief Kel Carruthers and his daughters were also there. Kenny asked at one point: "Günther, how many laps are left?" After a quick glance at my meticulous notes, I replied as if shot from a pistol: "7".

On the next lap, the race was flagged off with the chequered flag. I had missed six or seven laps while mucking about...

Kenny enquired: "Are your records always that reliable?"

My colleague Dieter Stappert, once a top Formula 1 journalist and later Formula 1 race director at BMW, also fell into the lap table trap once. He wrote the 250cc report from Jarama for me in the 1980s because my flight left at 4.25 pm and there was no later flight. Dieter wrote down the starting numbers of the leading riders for each lap in his notepad, then accidentally looked up the names of the riders in a different class in the race programme - and had to rewrite everything.

Film transport by air freight with pitfalls

For years, obtaining GP pictures in time for a daily newspaper or motorsport weekly was quite a hassle. The major daily newspapers sometimes received radio pictures from photo agencies, which already worked in the 1970s, but only in black and white.

For Motorsport aktuell, we often had to send pictures of Thursday practice by air freight from overseas races, Rio in Brazil, Fuji in Japan, San Carlos in Venezuela, Suzuka in Japan, Laguna Seca, Buenos Aires, Johannesburg at the Kyalami GP. This sometimes involved hours of travelling by car to the airport. Sometimes the air freight got stuck in Chicago, Miami or Tokyo during reloading because the freight offices there weren't really working at the weekend. It only worked better with direct flights.

This system had clear pitfalls: firstly, the grandstands were empty during the first training session on Thursday; secondly, it was sometimes sunny on Thursday or Friday, but on Sunday it might be raining cats and dogs. Or vice versa. If an unnamed outsider then won, he might not even be visible on the 20 or 30 rolls of 36 film that were transported.

With the advent of the first computers and scanners, b/w images or b/w negatives could be scanned and transmitted for the first time, and later colour negatives and slides too.

The first digital camera came onto the market in 1991. In 1992, well-known companies such as Rollei, Sony and Kodak also presented their digital prototypes.

Not all colleagues were happy with the technical progress. At the Finnish motorbike GP in Imatra in 1976, 50cc rider Gerhard Thurow wondered about Horst Briel from "PS" magazine. "Briel is always talking to his camera." His colleague had a new type of analogue tape recorder, which at the time was as big and heavy as a 500-page non-fiction book. He didn't want to write everything down in a notebook.

An older colleague couldn't imagine that you could put a sheet of paper into a 2-metre high box in the Media Centre at the 1981 Belgian GP and that this piece of paper would then come out as a fax at the daily newspaper KURIER in Vienna.

So the colleague preferred to phone through the texts for years, and a secretary with headphones then typed the reports onto manuscript paper.

This naturally led to listening errors. "Flight demonstrations of the federal sports club" became "Flight demonstrations of the dog sports club." Actually happened.

As we at MSa also reported on car slaloms, hill climbs, trials, cross, enduro and so on, we often had 20 analogue tapes on our desks on Sundays in the 1970s, which were then transcribed. They were labelled with yellow sticky notes: Formula 3 Hockenheim or Motocross Rudersberg. Not every press office had a telex, some only had telephone booths.

Sometimes a tape was accidentally recorded over with a new race report before the old text had been transcribed...

In the age of e-mail, PDF, Google, Internet, We Transfer, zip files and so on, these incidents sound surreal.

There were colleagues who regarded mobile phones as the devil's work and asked themselves the question: "Without a phone cord, how is that supposed to work?"

These people were also opposed to fuel injection systems and four-valve engines in private cars, and possibly also to devilish things like digital cameras.

I don't consider myself to be an exaggerated technology freak. But I was always interested in all new technologies that could make my professional and private life easier, and curiosity was often the strongest driving force.

Australian GP 1992: around 700 euros in telephone costs

In March 1992 at the Japanese GP in Suzuka, I was the first GP reporter to carry a state-of-the-art Compaq computer with an external modem that could transmit at 300, 1200 or 2400 baud. I was able to write the texts specified in the layout to the exact line.

Of course, transmission was a science because the analogue lines from overseas were too weak at the time, which is why transmission often simply stopped. There was no ISDN and certainly no WLAN or ADSL. High-speed Internet was still many years away.

You had to find out whether the phone worked with pulse dialling or tone dialling before the transmission, it was a horror. In Suzuka in 1992, and later in Indonesia and Brazil in 1996, the transmission was a time-consuming and nerve-wracking affair. In Brazil, there were different telephone companies, each with their own different dialling codes for each city.

Fortunately, our ingenious IT specialist Gerhard Bächli usually had a solution.

In 1992, I paid around 700 euros in telephone costs for the Australian GP. It wasn't until a year later that you could dial into any server in Australia with a local telephone number, and then the text transmission only cost 70 euros per Grand Prix.

The line at the 1992 Australian GP was so bad that the telephone provider rented me a "modem isolator", which filtered out the background noise and weighed around 5kg.

My colleagues in the press office looked at my Compaq computer and all the accessories as if I was the greatest inventor since Edison.

When a wireless local area network (WLAN) worked for the first time at the Barcelona GP, it was a real joy, a huge relief. Today we take it for granted.

A few years earlier, we were still transmitting GP reports using Tandy computers and acoustic couplers, which were simply placed over normal telephone receivers. The memory capacity of the Tandy computer was not even sufficient for a Grand Prix text.

Today, most press offices around the world can be online within five minutes. There is a digital hotspot on every corner.

But it wasn't always advisable to jump on the latest technology trend at full throttle. I remember the beginning of the e-mail era. When you still had analogue lines and had to dial in with your laptop or notebook, many recipients only checked their unfamiliar emails once a week... A phone call made more sense if it was an urgent matter.

And now the next technological step is on the horizon. Software already exists that writes texts itself when it is fed with certain information. So far, the results are still very poor and meagre.

Will this "robot journalism" catch on? Who knows? Artificial intelligence is making frightening progress.

Perhaps one day we will say, as Goethe did in The Sorcerer's Apprentice: "I can't get rid of the ghosts I called."

Sometimes I do wish I had a robot to do research for me during my coffee break, for example: When was the first digital camera invented? When was the email system invented?

At some point, we won't need to learn foreign languages any more because Google Translater or the Google Chrome browser will translate everything properly. And at some point, proofreading programmes will work perfectly and audio files will be transcribed and seamlessly translated by a robot.

However, no robot will ever tell us which year I messed up the lap table for the 350cc race on which Motorhome roof. Really good journalism will never die out. In the age of "fake news", it is even becoming more valuable. But perhaps the wish is father to the thought here.

After all, the question is how long first-class journalism can be financed if circulations are falling because daily newspapers are becoming ever thinner and more expensive, and magazines too.

And how is a user on the Internet supposed to know where he can count on quality journalism and where only rumours and second-hand information are being spread? Often only where the annoying paywalls have been introduced.

Nevertheless, perhaps a robot or an AI text will win a Nobel Prize for Literature sooner than we can currently imagine.