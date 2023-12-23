Official: Miguel Oliveira gets 2024 factory Aprilia

Ducati and KTM/GASGAS will use four current MotoGP works bikes next year, Aprilia three for the first time - Miguel Oliveira can breathe a sigh of relief.

In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com on 13 December, the new Trackhouse-Aprilia MotoGP team owner Justin Marks made no secret of his intention to lease the latest 2024 factory bikes for his two riders Miguel Oliveira and Rául Fernández for the coming season instead of the planned Aprilia RS-GP23, which will also be ridden by sixth-placed Aleix Espargaró and seventh-placed Maverick Viñales.

However, it was previously questionable whether 2024 material could still be delivered to the American trackhouse team due to the long expired order deadline. Although everyone involved, including the Aprilia Racing factory riders Espargaró and Viñales, know that more identical bikes allow better data exchange and thus a quicker working out of a usable set-up in Friday practice and technician Paolo Bonora told SPEEDWEEK.com that additional 2024 Aprilia race bikes would also make the supply of spare parts and the entire logistics easier.

Today, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola confirmed at the request of SPEEDWEEK.com what Paulo Oliveira (the father and manager of Miguel Oliveira) had already hopefully announced on this platform over the last two days: The Portuguese rider will already have two Aprilia RS-GP24s in the trackhouse box from the start of the season in Doha, Qatar (8 to 10 March).

Oliveira was unable to take part in Tuesday's test in Valencia because he suffered a fractured shoulder blade in Doha on Saturday. However, the five-time MotoGP winner has already tried out the RS-GP23 at the Monday test in Misano on 8 September.

Incidentally, the FIM MotoGP stewards handed Miguel Oliveira a long lap penalty for his next GP race over the full distance for "irresponsible riding that caused a crash" as the cause of the accident with Aleix Espargaró and Enea Bastianini in turn 6 of the sprint opening lap in Lusail. The Trackhouse Aprilia rider is expected to contest this on 10th March in Lusail.

Oliveira will receive preferential treatment at Aprilia Racing for 2024 compared to Fernández (5th place in the 2023 World Championship final) for understandable reasons (more experience, better results in 2023 despite three injury breaks).

This is because Raúl Fernández will start the season with an Aprilia RS-GP23 with an engine specification from 2024 and only switch to an RS-GP24 machine later (possibly in Mugello or a little earlier).

A change to the engine spec after the engine homologation on Thursday in Qatar is not permitted by the regulations. It is not yet possible to estimate exactly how many 2024 bikes and engines will be available for Espargaró, Viñales and Oliveira at the winter tests in Sepang (6 to 8 February) and at the Lusail Circuit (19/20 February 2024).

Results of the Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431