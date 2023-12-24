A new era begins for SPEEDWEEK.com

I founded the SPEEDWEEK brand in 2008 for Dietrich Mateschitz's Media House. After 15 years, it's high time to make way for the younger generation.

In a few weeks, a new exciting and varied motorsport season will begin with many new aspects, interesting constellations, attractive venues, partially changed regulations and many surprises.

At the same time as looking ahead to 2024, I am taking the opportunity to say goodbye to the readers of SPEEDWEEK.com. After a total of almost 45 years as editor-in-chief of Motorsport aktuell, then at the weekly magazine SPEEDWEEK and the subsequent concentration on the online portal SPEEDWEEK.com.

When I mention these figures, it becomes clear that I am approaching retirement age and that it is high time to realise my decision to retire from the day-to-day business, which has been delayed several times.

This decision was not difficult for me for several reasons. I am leaving behind a well-coordinated and close-knit team, from Ivo Schützbach to Vanessa Georgoulas, Nora Lantschner and Mathias Brunner, who is finally getting a new boss after 41 years. There is a unique network of experts from all over the world with expertise from every conceivable racing series, who accompanied me from MSa to the new project 15 years ago without any objections (and without any pay or fee increases).

Thanks to the youthful and tireless vigour of all our employees, we have made the online portal SPEEDWEEK.com the number 1 in this sector in German-speaking countries since November 2012. We report on more series than our competitors and also have one or two other unique selling points.

For me personally, it was exciting to explore an exciting new area with online after my professional experience with traditional media such as print, radio and TV and to learn the right lessons with the support of digital experts such as Christof Hinterplattner, Tina Bernold, Andreas Hanzl and Thomas Lang.

We clearly haven't done everything wrong and have grown from No. 3 to No. 1 in the DACH region within four years. During this period, we achieved 400 per cent growth in traffic; in 2022 alone, we increased our reach by 76 per cent while staying within budget.

It's not a bad time to retire, especially as I've already postponed my retirement several times, am now approaching 70 and want to stop as long as I can climb the stairs to the Media Centre without help. The expansion of the racing calendar to a hefty 22 Grand Prix for the first time has made my decision even easier.

We have made SPEEDWEEK.com available to users in other languages over the past year, but I'd be a bad charlatan if I were to boast of having made even the smallest contribution to this. I just let it happen - with the help of AI.

For months, I've been working on my personal bucket list, which I want to put into practice step by step from 1 January 2024.

After 31 December 2023, I will no longer reliably bore or bother anyone with the latest news, columns and commentaries. From now on, some new ideas can be implemented by the relevant experts, the effectiveness of which will soon become apparent.

I still have a lot of unpublished interview passages, ideas and information for features and stories in my head, in my numerous notebooks and audio recordings, but I'm definitely drawing a line under them now.

For 51 years, I stood in the way of the working staff in the paddocks of this world and, during this unsuspecting activity, sometimes picked up a trivial piece of news that could be skilfully turned into a news item using the journalistic stylistic device of exaggeration.

If occasionally a text was formulated usefully, it was due to my excellent teachers such as Dieter Stappert, Yörn Pugmeister, Herbert Völker and Helmut Zwickl, from whose advice I benefited for decades.

They say that old age can be the best time of your life once you have overcome financial hardship and are in good health.

That's why I'm leaving without melancholy. I've only let a few people in on my plans because I didn't want any unnecessary fuss in Valencia. At the moment, I don't know how many Grand Prix I will attend in the future, because I didn't miss them when no reporters were allowed in the paddock during the 2020 coronavirus season.

I have no idea how many motorbike GPs I've been to since 1972. I stopped counting at 300, more than 25 years ago. It will be 700 or 800, but that's as unimportant as a fly in the ointment.

I'm glad I've hardly missed a single race series. I've been everywhere: Formula 1, World Rally Championship, DTM, World Touring Car Championship, Indianapolis, European Touring Car Championship, Hill Climb, MotoGP, Motocross World Championship in four classes, Six Days Enduro, Beach Enduro Le Touquet, Tourist Trophy, Trial World Championship, Speedway, Ice Speedway, Dirt Track, Short Track, Mile Race, Half Mile Race, TT Steeplechase.

I've also taken part in all the major cycling tours, from the Tour to the Giro to the Tour de Suisse, because I cover 6000 to 9000 kilometres every year on a road bike, mountain bike or gravel bike and have sworn never to buy an e-bike in my life, because I would never swap my 6.9 kg Pinarello Dogma and my 8.1 kg Ghost hardtail MTB (World Cup Replica) for a 20 kg monster.

I've kept a detailed record of how many precious bikes I've bought over the last 40 years, but I don't keep track of how many countries I've travelled to as a motorsport journalist and how many GP circuits I've seen.

You have to set the right priorities.

In any case, I have met many unique personalities, for example entrepreneurs like Dietrich Mateschitz, Stefan Pierer and Dr Martin Wiessmann. Plus many prominent racing drivers from Agostini, Read, Taveri and Redman to Lauda, Berger, Cecotto, Roberts, Sheene, Mamola, Spencer, Schwantz, Rainey Lawson, Doohan, Thorpe, De Coster, Malherbe, Kinigadner, Rossi, Stoner, Marc Márquez to Lorenzo and the current generation with friendly guys like Bagnaia, Quartararo, Binder, Miller, Pol Espargaró and so on.

In the days of Agostini, Sheene and Roberts, sometimes only three or four journalists came to the Grand Prix; in Argentina in 1981 I was the only GP reporter from abroad. This led to a friendly relationship with a number of riders, including the German-speaking aces from Peter Öttl to Stefan Bradl and Sandro Cortese, to name but a few.

Some MotoGP technicians, team managers, mechanics or lorry drivers have also become long-time companions, whom you have met again and again between Venezuela, South Africa, Australia and Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

I have asked many team principals such as Jan Witteveen, Gigi Dall'Igna, Hervé Poncharal, Pit Beirer, Lin Jarvis, Paolo Ciabatti, Sito Pons, Aspar Martinez and Lucio Cecchinello questions for years. This also applies to interview partners such as Luca Boscoscuro, Kalex founders Alex-Baumgärtel and Klaus Hirsekorn or the successful Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who even answered my questions yesterday, 23 December.

Perhaps I will rummage through my memories until 31 December and write a few more profound texts that are overdue and should still be told.

This report has dragged on. I'm sorry, but once again I didn't have time to be brief.

51 years of professional life, during which I never missed an aeroplane, cannot be squeezed into 20 lines.

I don't know whether I'll relapse as a reporter one day, but it can't be ruled out completely. Sometimes in the past I couldn't shake off the impression that I was born to pull worms out of people's noses.

If I were 40 years old and had to say goodbye now, I might be overcome with melancholy. But I have postponed this point in time often enough, partly because my closest colleagues have either encouraged me to carry on or said that I would continue working for all eternity anyway.

Dear readers, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and forbearance over the years. If I have sometimes succeeded in providing amusement, clarification, background information and a clear opinion, then I have not done everything wrong.

Happy holidays. Goodbye.

Günther Wiesinger