Pure emotion: The pictures of the 2023 MotoGP year

2023 is slowly coming to an end and it's time again for the annual review: I jumped around to a total of 22 events - two IRTA tests and 20 race weekends. Next year, there will be 22 race weekends alone. That's crazy.

If I haven't miscounted, that's a total of 60 flights in such an intensive MotoGP season. It took four flights just to get to Lombok. I didn't count the hours, but my bum really suffered. More than economy class is not possible.

Roughly speaking, travelling costs amount to around 22,000 euros a year. This includes flights, accommodation, hire car, petrol and tolls. Broken down to a single race, this is quite reasonable, but it still has to be financed somehow.

Now to the pictures: I have selected 22 photos from 27,579. There could certainly have been 200, because there are so many stories that could be told about them. Eleven of them can be seen above (a closer look at the captions is also worthwhile).



