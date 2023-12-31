MotoGP leaderboard since 2002: Honda stays ahead

In the all-time MotoGP leaderboard, Honda is drawing on the great successes of the past and at the same time benefiting from the fact that its closest rival Yamaha experienced its second winless season since 2003 in 2023.

Since the beginning of the MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002, a total of 387 world championship races (excluding the new sprints) have been held. During these years, three different engine displacements were used: From 2002 to the end of 2006 with 990 cc, because Superbike promoter Flammini childishly insisted on its World Championship monopoly for 1000 cc machines. Then the displacement was reduced to 800 cc from 2007 to the end of 2011, because otherwise the top speed values would have risen to more than 350 km/h. Since 2012, the full 1000 cc has been used.

The season opener in the MotoGP class took place in Suzuka in 2002 and 2003, then in Welkom in 2004, in Jerez in 2005 and 2006 and from 2007 in Doha. A floodlit race has been held in Qatar since 2008. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season opener was only held in Jerez in July (only the Moto3 and Moto2 classes raced in Doha in March). In 2023, Portimão opened the World Championship for the first time because work was being carried out on the Lusail Circuit. In 2024, the Qatar GP will once again take the traditional date as the opening event, with the GP aces starting the new season from 8 to 10 March under the floodlights of Doha.

New GP venues have been added time and again in recent years, for example Qatar in 2004, then Istanbul in 2005, Austin/Texas in 2013 and Termas de Río Hondo in 2014. Spielberg returned to the calendar in 2016 after a 19-year break. Buriram made its debut as a GP venue in 2018. Laguna Seca, on the other hand, was raced from 2003 to 2013, then it was over again. Indy was added to the calendar in 2008 and disappeared again, just like Estoril. Racing took place there from 2003 to 2012 inclusive.

Instead, Portimão made its debut as a GP venue in 2020 and the Mandalika Street Circuit in Indonesia in 2022. The Buddh Circuit in India made its MotoGP debut in 2023, with Sokol and the first Kazakhstan GP scheduled for 2024.

One-hit wonders and dominators

Before the 23rd MotoGP season begins, we can look back on an extensive list of winners. Some remained one-hit wonders such as Tohru Ukawa, Toni Elias, Chris Vermeulen, Troy Bayliss, Ben Spies and Andrea Iannone.

Valentino Rossi was the most successful. The Italian, who retired at the end of 2021, has conquered a total of 115 GP victories, 89 in total in the premier class, but this also includes his 500cc victories. In the MotoGP four-stroke category, he has claimed 76 victories, 56 of them on Yamaha and 20 on Honda.

The only active rider in the top three of the leaderboard is Marc Márquez, who is in second place with 59 MotoGP victories to date. However, his future brand colleague Pecco Bagnaia worked his way up to sixth place behind the big five on the way to his second MotoGP title - and is now the second-best Ducati rider and second-best Italian.

In terms of manufacturers, Honda is still clearly in the lead with 157 victories, although the world's biggest motorbike manufacturer has gone winless twice in the past four years. In 2023, at least Alex Rins gave the LCR Honda squad one cheer in Austin.

It is unbelievable how extremely Honda dominated in 2002 and 2003 with the glorious five-cylinder 990cc RC211V machine - virtually at will. In the first two years with the five-cylinder 990cc machine, Honda took 14 and 15 victories - in 16 races each season!

For Yamaha, the meagre yield from the past season brought back memories: After 2003, 2023 will go down in the history books as only the second MotoGP season without a Yamaha victory. Incidentally, the Japanese manufacturer broke the mark of 500 GP victories in total in 2017 at Le Mans thanks to Maverick Viñales.

In 2016, we saw nine different winners for the first time, a record that was equalled in 2020. Sometimes the "big four" have shared all of the season's victories. In 2012, only three riders even made it onto the list of winners - because Rossi was with Ducati.

So far, 18 races have been held eleven times in the MotoGP era, and 16 and 17 four times each. 19 were planned for the 2018 season, but Silverstone fell victim to the rain. 19 races were held in 2019, only 14 in 2020 due to coronavirus. 20 Grands Prix were held in 2022 and 2023, with 22 planned for the first time in 2024.

Marc Márquez set a lonely record when he won all of the first ten races without exception in 2014. In 2019, he won twelve times in 19 appearances. Due to his injury break, Honda experienced a winless MotoGP season in 2020 for the first time since 2002. This was repeated in 2022.

But thanks to Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia entered the winners' list for the first time at the Argentinian GP the previous year, when the experienced Spaniard won for the first time ever in his 200th race in the premier class. In 2023, he followed this up with two more victories in Silverstone and at his home race in Barcelona.

However, the dominant manufacturer in 2023 was once again Ducati: in the 20 main races of the season, there were 17 victories for the factory from Borgo Panigale - by six different riders! That's two records for the premier class.

The 2002 winners (16 races)

Valentino Rossi, Honda (11)

Max Biaggi, Yamaha (2)

Alex Barros, Honda (2)

Tohru Ukawa, Honda (1)

The winners 2003 (16 races)

Valentino Rossi, Honda (9)

Sete Gibernau, Honda (4)

Loris Capirossi, Ducati (1)

Max Biaggi, Honda (2)

The 2004 winners (16 races)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (9)

Sete Gibernau, Honda (4)

Makoto Tamada, Honda (2)

Max Biaggi, Honda (1)

The winners 2005 (17 races)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (11)

Marco Melandri, Honda (2)

Loris Capirossi, Ducati (1)

Alex Barros, Honda (1)

Nicky Hayden, Honda (1)

The winners 2006 (17 races)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (5)

Loris Capirossi, Ducati (3)

Marco Melandri, Honda (3)

Nicky Hayden, Honda (2)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Toni Elias, Honda (1)

Troy Bayliss, Ducati (1)

The 2007 winners (18 races)

Casey Stoner, Ducati (10)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (4)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Chris Vermeulen, Suzuki (1)

Loris Capirossi, Ducati (1)

The 2008 winners (18 races)

Casey Stoner, Ducati (6)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (9)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (1)

The winners 2009 (17 races)

Casey Stoner, Ducati (4)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (6)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (4)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Andrea Dovizioso, Honda (1)

The 2010 winners (18 races)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (9)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (4)

Casey Stoner, Ducati (3)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (2)

The 2011 winners (17 races)

Casey Stoner, Honda (10)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (3)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (3)

Ben Spies, Yamaha (1)

The 2012 winners (18 races)

Casey Stoner, Honda (5)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (7)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (6)

The 2013 winners (18 races)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (8)

Marc Márquez, Honda (6)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (3)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (1)

The winners 2014 (18 races)

Marc Márquez, Honda (13)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (2)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (2)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (1)

The 2015 winners (18 races)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (7)

Marc Márquez, Honda (5)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (4)

The winners 2016 (18 races)

Marc Márquez, Honda (5)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha (4)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (2)

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda (2)

Jack Miller, Honda (1)

Andrea Iannone, Ducati (1)

Maverick Viñales, Suzuki (1)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati (1)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (1)

The 2017 winners (18 races)

Marc Márquez, Honda (6)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati (6)

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha (3)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (2)

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha (1)

The 2018 winners (18 races)

Marc Márquez, Honda (9)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati (4)

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati (3)

Cal Crutchlow, Honda (1)

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha (1)

The 2019 winners (19 races)

Marc Márquez, Honda (12)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati (2)

Alex Rins, Suzuki (2)

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha (2)

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati (1)

The 2020 winners (14 races)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha (3)

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha (3)

Miguel Oliveira, KTM (2)

Brad Binder, KTM (1)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati (1)

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha (1)

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati (1)

Alex Rins, Suzuki (1)

Joan Mir, Suzuki (1)

The 2021 winners (18 races)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha (5)

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati (4)

Marc Márquez, Honda (3)

Jack Miller, Ducati (2)

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha (1)

Jorge Martin, Ducati (1)

Miguel Oliveira, KTM (1)

Brad Binder, KTM (1)

The 2022 winners (20 races)

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati (7)

Enea Bastianini, Ducati (4)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha (3)

Miguel Oliveira, KTM (2)

Alex Rins, Suzuki (2)

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia (1)

Jack Miller, Ducati (1)

The 2023 winners (20 GP races)

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati (7)

Jorge Martin, Ducati (4)

Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati (3)

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia (2)

Alex Rins, Honda (1)

Johann Zarco, Ducati (1)

Enea Bastianini, Ducati (1)

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati (1)

All MotoGP winners since 2002

Valentino Rossi, Honda/Yamaha (76)

Marc Márquez, Honda (59)

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha/Ducati (47)

Casey Stoner, Ducati/Honda (38)

Dani Pedrosa, Honda (31)

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati (18)

Andrea Dovizioso, Honda/Ducati (15)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha (11)

Maverick Viñales, Suzuki/Yamaha (9)

Sete Gibernau, Honda (8)

Loris Capirossi, Ducati (7)

Alex Rins, Suzuki/Honda (6)

Max Biaggi, Yamaha/Honda (5)

Marco Melandri, Honda (5)

Miguel Oliveira, KTM (5)

Jorge Martin, Ducati (5)

Enea Bastianini, Ducati (5)

Jack Miller, Honda (4)

Nicky Hayden, Honda (3)

Alex Barros, Honda (3)

Cal Crutchlow, Honda (3)

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha (3)

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia (3)

Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati (3)

Makoto Tamada, Honda (2)

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati (2)

Brad Binder, KTM (2)

Andrea Iannone, Ducati (1)

Chris Vermeulen, Suzuki (1)

Tohru Ukawa, Honda (1)

Troy Bayliss, Ducati (1)

Toni Elias, Honda (1)

Ben Spies, Yamaha (1)

Joan Mir, Suzuki (1)

Johann Zarco, Ducati (1)

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati (1)

Victories by make since 2002

Honda 157

Yamaha 125

Ducati 87

Suzuki 8

KTM 7

Aprilia 3



Total: 387 races

Honda victories by year

2002: 14

2003: 15

2004: 7

2005: 4

2006: 8

2007: 2

2008: 2

2009: 3

2010: 4

2011: 13

2012: 11

2013: 9

2014: 13

2015: 7

2016: 9

2017: 8

2018: 10

2019: 12

2020: 0

2021: 3

2022: 0

2023: 1

The Yamaha victories by year

2002: 2

2003: 0

2004: 9

2005: 11

2006: 5

2007: 4

2008: 10

2009: 10

2010: 11

2011: 4

2012: 6

2013: 9

2014: 4

2015: 11

2016: 6

2017: 4

2018: 1

2019: 2

2020: 7

2021: 6

2022: 3

2023: 0

The Ducati victories by year

2003: 1

2004: 0

2005: 2

2006: 4

2007: 11

2008: 6

2009: 4

2010: 3

2011: 0

2012: 0

2013: 0

2014: 0

2015: 0

2016: 2

2017: 6

2018: 7

2019: 3

2020: 2

2021: 7

2022: 12

2023: 17

The KTM victories by year

2020: 3

2021: 2

2022: 2

2023: 0

Aprilia victories by year

2022: 1

2023: 2

Suzuki victories by year

2007: 1

2016: 1

2019: 2

2020: 2

2022: 2

All MotoGP World Champions since 2002

2002: Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003: Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006: Nicky Hayden (Honda)

2007: Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2010: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011: Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2014: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2017: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2018: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2019: Marc Márquez (Honda)

2020: Joan Mir (Suzuki)

2021: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2022: Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2023: Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)