How the MotoGP stars spent Christmas

Christmas is the best time of the year for many and Bagnaia, Márquez and co. also enjoy the festive season with their families. However, a bit of action was also a must for many of them over the past few days.

At Rocco's Ranch not far from Barcelona, a host of GP riders traditionally put their foot down just before Christmas: in the "TT Christmas" flat track race, which this year raised 9,000 euros for charity, MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin finished third with Ricky Cardús. Victory went to the duo with future Moto2 rookie Diogo Moreia and Ferrán Cardús.

The Espargaró brothers were joined by MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta, who incidentally parted company with his previous helmet supplier MT Helmets at Christmas. "What not many people know is that they saved my career, they backed me in the CEV and took care of everything without hesitation," revealed the two-time world champion (Moto3 2021 and Moto2 2023) and thanked him for five years together. "I really believe that our paths will cross again one day."

There was a special Christmas present for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was able to greet the "Tifosi" on the pitch at AS Roma's home match against Napoli on the evening of 23 December in the "Stadio Olimpico" football stadium, which holds around 72,000 spectators. "Five years ago, I paid for the ticket to go to the stadium with my dad and my friends," recalled Qatar winner "Diggia" on his Threads channel. "What a fantastic story life is."

For Márquez and co, Christmas is above all a welcome opportunity to spend relaxing and festive days with the family after an intense season. The four-legged friends of many MotoGP aces were also included in the pictures published for the Christmas celebrations.

World champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, who has been training and living in Pesaro on the Adriatic coast for years, spent the festive season with his fiancée Domizia and his family in Chivasso near Turin. Amateur chef Pecco helped his grandma, Nonna Luciana, prepare the gnocchi as he does every year.

His VR46 mate Franco Morbidelli made another trip to spend the holidays in his Brazilian mother's homeland. "Family, good weather and Brazil was the magic I needed. I hope your Christmas was as full of happiness, joy and peace as mine," the new Pramac Ducati rider posted on his Instagram channel.

Newlyweds Brad and Courtney Binder spent the festive season in Shelly Beach on the coast of South Africa. The Oliveira family celebrated as a foursome for the first time; Miguel and Andreia's two-year-old daughter Alice had a little brother, Pedro, in November. Dad Miguel even got carried away with an ice bath on 25 December.