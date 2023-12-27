The best pictures 2023: Always at the limit, always full throttle

SPEEDWEEK.com photographer Ronny Lekl photographed the world's fastest two-wheel aces at a total of 22 events in 2023. We present the action pictures of the year in the second part of our photo review.

This year, after a total of 22 events (two IRTA tests and 20 race weekends), a total of 27,579 photos remain. That corresponds to an average of around 1250 photos per weekend. If you assume that this is only about 5 to 10 per cent of all originally available pictures, it's easy to get dizzy.

Incidentally, we once calculated that a race weekend from Thursday to Sunday takes around 42 working hours. Fridays are usually the busiest days, especially when MotoE is added as a class at most European Grands Prix - then nothing runs under 12 hours full throttle.

So what was the event or race of the year? For me it was definitely India, an unrivalled culture shock. You have to experience it because it can hardly be put into words. This Grand Prix really had everything and it was brilliant to be there for the first time.

In Part 1 of the SPEEDWEEK.com photo review, you could already see two pictures from India, in the second part (here above) two more curious scenes from the MotoGP premiere of the Buddh Circuit follow - and lots of action from the best racetracks in the world.