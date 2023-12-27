Fabio Quartararo: Past seasons were more stressful

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo was a lost cause on the M1 in the 2023 season. Despite the new format, he did not feel any more stress as a result, but the Yamaha works rider is unlikely to become a sprint fan.

The 2023 season brought with it a radical format change for the MotoGP World Championship: for the first time, sprint races over half the distance were held on Saturdays, in which half points were awarded for the top nine.

The introduction of sprints also increased the importance of Fridays, as the first ten Q2 participants in the premier class have been determined on the first day of practice since this year. The format was adjusted so that the drivers and teams could work in peace and without time pressure for at least one session: After the summer break, only the 60-minute practice session on Friday afternoon decided the direct Q2 entry in the MotoGP class. The first MotoGP practice session on Friday morning, on the other hand, has been a real "free practice" since then.

The sprint show proved to be an added value, especially for fans and organisers, but a total of 39 starts (the sprint on Phillip Island fell victim to wind and weather) and the associated pressure and stress posed a major challenge for everyone involved.

However, Fabio Quartararo admitted when asked about his assessment of his first year of sprinting: "If I'm honest, the past three to four years have been much more stressful on my side. When you're in first and second place in the World Championship, the stress is much greater. Now it wasn't about anything, I just tried to do my best and get the best possible result. Of course, you're always a bit nervous before and at the start, but I also knew that a bad result wouldn't change my life," explained the 2021 World Champion and 2022 runner-up.

"In that respect, it's been much more stressful in recent years and also in 2020. That's why I don't think I'm the right guy to be asked about the extra stress," smiled the 24-year-old Frenchman, who finished 10th in the 2023 World Championship after one sprint and three GP podiums. "But of course it was a tough season with the sprints and I don't think it's necessary to do the sprint every weekend."

The main cause for concern in 2023 was the long injury list and the fact that not a single one of the 22 regular riders was on the grid on 20 GP weekends. "That's no coincidence," Quartararo is convinced. "That's a big problem. I believe that the sport is already dangerous. As a rider, I can assure you that you sometimes get much more tired in the sprints than in the GP races. Physically, the bikes are becoming more and more demanding. I don't think we need a sprint at every Grand Prix," affirmed the Yamaha star, referring to Formula 1, which only has a sprint on six race weekends.

"I'm not the guy who organises everything and I don't know the opinion of all the riders, but I personally don't think it's the right way to go," said "El Diablo" about the MotoGP sprint at every Grand Prix.

In 2024, there will be 22 GP weekends on the World Motorcycle Championship calendar for the first time, which means 44 starts. "40 or 44 races won't really change much," said Fabio. "But it's a shame that we're doing all these races and not even the full original field was on the grid this year. That's a shame."

Quartararo does not believe that a riders' union, which the MotoGP riders are working on behind the scenes, could push for the format to be adapted again: "I don't know, but until all the riders sign an agreement, it's difficult. With 22 riders, it's normal that not all 22 riders will be of the same opinion - maybe 15 will be, but not the others. For sure some riders like the sprint, but many others don't - then what are you going to do? It's a pretty difficult situation."

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.