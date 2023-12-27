Bastianini's Christmas wish: a quieter year 2024

Enea Bastianini's first season as a Ducati works rider was turbulent and characterised by long injury breaks. Apart from his Sepang victory, he fell far short of expectations. That should change on the GP24.

After his four victories and third place in the 2022 World Championship, Enea Bastianini jumped from the GP21 to the GP23 when he was promoted from Gresini Racing to the factory team in Borgo Panigale a year ago. The changeover was difficult for the Italian for a long time, precisely because he had skipped the Desmosedici GP22 - and according to his team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, the step between the 2021 and 2022 bikes was particularly big. Bastianini was then sidelined for two and a half months right at the start of his first season with the Ducati Lenovo Team due to a broken shoulder blade.

This was compounded by injuries to his left ankle and left hand after the starting crash he caused in Barcelona, resulting in a further forced break in September. As a result, the "Bestia" missed seven out of 20 Grands Prix in 2023.

"Enea missed the right moment to understand the bike," analysed World Champion Bagnaia in retrospect. "It's not easy when you come back and everyone else is already pushing hard. Because in the first few races you still have to understand how the bike and things work. After three or four races, you start to really push. He missed that phase and that's why he struggled. In addition, his riding style means that he turns in with a lot of speed and the GP23 wasn't much help to him."

According to the two-time MotoGP world champion, the GP23 scored points with more traction and a very good first phase when braking, but the Ducati riders had more trouble on this year's factory machine when entering corners. In terms of weight distribution, the new GP24 is more similar to the GP22, whose strengths were found in corner entry and turn-in behaviour. "That helps from my point of view - and I think it also helps Enea, especially at the entrance to corners," revealed Bagnaia after the Valencia test.

Bastianini himself agreed with his team-mate. His first impression of the 2024 Desmosedici prototype on the first day of winter testing was already better than that of the GP23. "Yes, absolutely. Being pretty far ahead without having pushed the limit and chased times makes me feel more relaxed and carefree. We have to work on the pace on used tyres. I think we missed this a bit at the Valencia test. But in terms of feeling, everything is better than before. In a way, we have also returned a little bit to the direction of the GP21. The engine is strong and, as I said, overall the bike was a bit better everywhere. We have improved in terms of turning, but we still need to improve a bit more on corner entry. I certainly need the Sepang test for that, but we already have a clear idea."

What did the "Bestia" ask Father Christmas for? "A quieter year in 2024 - or rather: in some ways less quiet, in other ways quieter," he clarified with a grin. Despite his Sepang victory (his only podium finish of the season), he has been in the shadow of his brand colleagues enough this year.

The Motorcycle World Championship season opener is back on the calendar in Qatar from 8 to 10 March. In 2022, the 2020 Moto2 World Champion celebrated his first ever MotoGP victory under the floodlights of Doha. Bastianini had to settle for 8th place in the penultimate GP race of this year's season. "We will start again on a track that we have only ridden on before. So it will also be nice to see what impression we make during the tests. I won in Qatar in 2022, this year I had more trouble because I started further back. But it's a track that suits me. It's good that the season starts there."

The MotoGP aces will complete two official tests in Sepang (6th to 8th February) and Qatar (19th and 20th February) before the start of the 2024 season.

Results of the Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.