MV Agusta: Own homologation for 2027 MotoGP World Championship?

"I'm not ruling out the possibility of MV Agusta entering MotoGP as its own brand in 2027," says Stefan Pierer, whose group also owns the KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna brands.

When it was announced at the Austrian GP in August 2022 that Hervé Poncharal's Tech3 customer team would compete with KTM RC16s in 2023, but would promote the Pierer Mobility brand GASGAS, this was a clear marketing decision by the Austrian manufacturer. This measure allowed an 8.3 million euro budget to be diverted from GASGAS for the Tech3 squad and this brand, revitalised by Pierer, to be presented and promoted worldwide - as with the victory of GASGAS works rider Sam Sunderland at the 2022 Dakar Rally.

GASGAS did not appear as a separate brand in the one-make world championship this year because the V4 1000cc bikes were identical to the KTM bikes of Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

Stefan Pierer, the CEO of Pierer Mobility and KTM AG, currently also owns 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta Motor and will take over the majority of shares in 2026. He is considering promoting the glorious MV Agusta brand to the MotoGP World Championship in 2027 with his own development. "Yes, for 2027 I do not rule out that we will enter MotoGP with MV Agusta as our own brand," explained Stefan Pierer in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

At some point, the IRTA and Dorna technicians will have to define what a motorbike factory would have to achieve in order to get the green light for a new manufacturer like MV Agusta to obtain its own homologation in the premier class.

First of all, the responsible technicians at Dorna and IRTA, i.e. Corrado Cecchinelli and Danny Aldridge, would have to write down what could be defined as a "new make".

Article 2.4.1 of the FIM book provides a clue. It states that the motorbike must be a prototype.

And the members of the manufacturers' association MSMA would have to decide on the approval of a new brand themselves and jointly. The Grand Prix Commission (made up of officials from Dorna, IRTA and FIM) must then give its approval as the highest authority. However, it usually adheres to the specifications of the MSMA in technical matters.

In the GASGAS-Tech3 MotoGP racing team, KTM simply uses RC16 machines after re-branding under the GASGAS name, as is also done in Moto3 by the Pierer Group at Husqvarna and CFMOTO.

In MotoGP, all components would have to be identical and of the same design. However, the concession privileges do not apply to a brand such as GASGAS because the motorbike is classified and homologated as a KTM and this brand has won too many podium places in the planned period.

If Pierer Mobility AG one day favours a separate development (for example with MV Agusta for 2027) and would therefore also be assessed separately in the Constructors' World Championship, it would have to prove to the MSMA that the KTM and GASGAS brands represent two completely different MotoGP projects despite the common group ownership and that separate homologation must therefore be carried out. It would even have to be proven to the GPC that there is no exchange of data and information between the two brands in the MotoGP class.

"In such a case, I would hope that common sense would prevail and that the original philosophy and intention of our regulations would be respected," said one official.

In any case, such a project would first have to be approved by the MSMA and then by the Grand Prix Commission. There would therefore have to be differences, for example in the bore/stroke ratio, the cylinder angle and certain power components. As is well known, the engine capacity will be reduced from 1000 to 850 cc in 2027.

"The way I see it, four-cylinder engines with a defined bore will be at the start," says KTM engine designer Kurt Trieb. "Three-cylinder engines are therefore out of the question, although such a concept would be technically interesting."

Kurt Trieb would find an in-house development for MV Agusta for 2027 technically appealing. However, in view of the geopolitical situation, inflation and high interest rates, it is not yet clear whether it will be possible for Pierer Mobility AG to finance MV Agusta's entry into the new 850cc MotoGP class in 2027 due to its technical and economic capacities.

Only once since the start of the new MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002 has a project been stopped by the responsible authorities: the WCM team of Bob McLean and Peter Clifford had to withdraw its motorbike from the MotoGP World Championship in 2003 before the start of the season in Welkom because the 990cc four-cylinder in-line engine was too similar to the Yamaha R1 Superbike engine and was not classified as a prototype. The Yamaha R1 of the Harris WMC team was only homologated in Portugal,