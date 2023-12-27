Alex Márquez: "Marc is also fast on the tricycle"

"Fortunately, I had the opportunity to join a team like Gresini Racing in 2023 - small, family-run, but at the same time very passionate. And I found a Ducati that - as we all know - is very competitive," said Alex Márquez in an interview with "Radio Catalunya", looking back on a season in which he regained his confidence after two arduous years on the LCR Honda.

For the first time since his rookie season as a Repsol Honda works rider, the younger Márquez returned to the podium - and in the second Grand Prix of the season. He also crossed the finish line as the winner for the first time in his MotoGP career, albeit only over the sprint distance at Silverstone and Sepang.

On the differences between the RC213V and the Desmosedici, the 27-year-old Spaniard explained metaphorically: "It's like riding a child's bike or a bike for adults. The Ducati is much easier to handle: You crash less, the Ducati feels more comfortable and conveys much more safety."

This is in stark contrast to the Honda, as the crash record of the Repsol Honda factory riders(29 crashes for Marc Márquez, 24 for Joan Mir) emphasises. According to Alex Márquez, this is due to the limit of the bike, which is why the rider is tempted to constantly give 110 per cent. "You go beyond the limits of the bike because you want to be where the others are."

Alex did not specifically advise his older brother Marc to switch to the Ducati family. "I never told him to go to Ducati. Marc is an intelligent guy, you don't have to tell him anything," said the Gresini rider. "He had doubts as to whether his riding style would suit the Ducati, but in the end he saw that eight Ducati riders with different riding styles were fast on the bike, which gave him a lot of confidence. Of course, he asked me a few questions, but I shared my opinion with him less as a Ducati rider than as a brother. Because I've experienced everything that's happened since 2020 and it's been very difficult for him."

Sharing the pits with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez in 2024 is something the two-time world champion from the smaller classes sees as a positive: "Having a brother who is an eight-time world champion makes you question things more, but I've got used to it over time. Now I mainly see it as motivation to have him in the team, because with such a competitive team-mate, you also improve," hopes the ninth-placed rider in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. Then winning the Team World Championship for Gresini Racing is also possible.

However, the big question on the minds of fans and observers of the scene is: Can Marc Márquez also win his ninth rider's title in the Ducati customer team from Faenza on the GP23 from the past season?

"It's still pretty early to make predictions, but I think so," Alex Márquez replied. After all, his new team-mate finished fourth at the first winter test in Valencia: "It's true that Valencia is a track where he is very good, he has adapted quickly. But I know Marc: you can give him a tricycle and he will be fast. It's still early to talk about it, but I believe that with his experience at the point he is now, he can fight for the title."

