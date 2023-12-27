Mourning for racing driver and GP promoter Franz Rau (69)

Franz Rau fell ill last year and died today at Heidelberg University Hospital. The German raced in the 500cc World Championship and made a name for himself as an event organiser (Pro Superbike and Grand Prix).

It had been quiet recently around Franz Rau, the otherwise so agile and restless ex-racer, motorbike GP promoter (Nürburgring, Salzburging and Brno) and long-time organiser of ProSuperbike, the International German Superbike Championship, who has left his mark on German and international motorbike sport as a partner in the MotoMotion event agency and was also a regular at the Classic Events with the old stars.

And only a small circle of long-standing friends and close acquaintances knew that Franz Rau had been struggling with serious health problems for some time and had spent almost five months in the Kranlenhaus since the previous year without doctors being able to find the cause of his ailments.

Today, shortly after his 69th birthday, Franz Rau died at the University Hospital in Heidelberg. "A sad day. My partner, friend and comrade-in-arms Franz Rau fell asleep at 1.44 pm today. Fortunately, Franz helped me celebrate my 75th birthday," wrote Steve McLaughlin, the former US Superbike star, Daytona 200 winner, Freddie Spencer discoverer and MotoMotion business partner of Franz Rau on Facebook today. "We talked about our shared past with ProSuperbike and noted that for years we were the only GP promoter in the world to organise two Grand Prix races a year for Dorna. We organised truck races for three years and brought them back to Assen. We positioned many events on Eurosport, organised the Los Angeles Summercross and a hundred other adventures. Franz has touched and made thousands of racers and fans happy with his passion for racing."

Franz Rau also cut a fine figure as a motorbike racer. He was runner-up in the German 500cc championship and also competed in the world championship as a private rider on his poison green Suzuki 500 sponsored by Kazenmaier car hire. He secured his best World Championship result with 9th place at the Brno GP.

Dear Franzl, we will miss you because of your inexhaustible energy, your boundless passion for racing, your vision and your tireless fight against unprofessional organisations such as the DMSB, the FIM and other eternally yesterday's functionaries.

Our condolences go to Franz Rau's wife Olga, son Johannes and his daughter.

Rest in peace, dear Franz.