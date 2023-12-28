Jack Miller (KTM): "44 races? I get paid for it"

In 2023, we experienced the first GP season with the new sprint format, with a total of 39 races (the sprint at Miller's home race on Phillip Island fell victim to wind and weather, of all things) on the programme for the MotoGP aces over 20 GP weekends. In 2024, the Motorcycle World Championship can expect the longest calendar ever with 22 Grands Prix, meaning 44 starts are planned for the premier class.

It is no secret that some riders are critical of this development. Red Bull KTM rider Jack Miller (28) is not one of them; he left his native Australia at the age of 15 to live his dream as a racing driver.

Jack, in the first part of our interview about your first season on the KTM RC16, you explained that the more you sit on the bike, the better you get. So are 44 races per season okay for you?

Of course. I'm tired after the season, but I'm paid to race this bike 44 times a year.

It's interesting that MotoGP riders have very different views on this subject. Fabio Quartararo, for example, thinks that you don't need a sprint every weekend. Brad Binder answers the same question: "I leave South Africa at the end of January and return home on 1 December. Why do you think I do that? To race."

That's how it is. I don't come to Andorra during the season to sit on my sofa, cycle, jog or whatever else... I do it to race. That's what I love, and from my point of view, the more races we do, the quicker the year goes by. When you have a week off and you're sitting in Andorra, the highlight of your day is going for a bike ride or training in the gym. It's no fun, it's boring for us as foreigners.



Don't get me wrong, I have Brad there, for example, and that's nice, but he's not my family. We're mates, we're good fun, but I also have friends that I've known since I was a kid, I have my family and I look forward to spending time with them the most.

Everyone says you're a good team-mate who creates a good atmosphere.

I may be perceived differently by some than by others. A lot of people think I'm the crazy guy from Australia, but at the end of the day we spend a lot of time together in the team. In the end, these people become your family because you spend a lot of time travelling together. So you have to feel comfortable and look forward to coming into the pits every day instead of saying, "Them again."



I also grew up with a lot of people around me - friends, family and people who worked for my parents and lived in our house... And when you come to Europe and live in other people's homes, you learn not to create unnecessary problems because otherwise you might get kicked out of the house and have no place to sleep. So you learn not to react to every little thing because you'll forget about it ten minutes or half an hour later anyway.



That's my character. I want everyone to enjoy it. We have a fantastic life, in this world and especially with this job. There's no point in creating problems. If you look at everything negatively, it would be a pretty shitty situation.

Back to the 44 races planned for 2024. What would you think of a strike result so that the tyre factor could be neutralised, for example? It would also make the comeback easier for drivers returning from injury.

A kind of joker... I understand that sometimes one tyre works worse than another, that's life. It can also happen when you buy a car or anything else. When people make things by hand, there will always be differences.



I went through a very difficult moment when I lost the world championship to Alex Márquez [in Moto3 in 2014] and spent a lot of time blaming a lot of people - except myself. It took me a long time to realise that it was actually me who lost the championship and nobody else. It was my fault. There were so many races in which the bike worked, in which I did a good job - until a stupid mistake happened.



In this world, it's sometimes difficult to admit it when things are working. But everyone has a day when the tyre is bad. Sometimes you're lucky because it happens in FP2, other times it happens in the GP race.