Valentino Rossi: Winter boots in the Malaysian heat

The fact that a MotoGP winter test does not necessarily mean winter temperatures did not bother Valentino Rossi at Sepang in 2007, when he appeared in specially made fur boots - just one of his many gags.

In the early years of his glorious GP career, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi repeatedly caused spectacles and surprising scenes after his victories.

He once had an inflatable Claudia Schiffer doll ride on his pillion on the final lap of the Italian GP, once he put a stuffed chimpanzee on his shoulder on the podium, another time he was stopped by two fan club members dressed as carabinieri after crossing the finish line in Mugello, for example; They issued him with a fine of around 200 euros - for overtaking in the right-hand lane, for overtaking before a blind bend and for driving too close to the car in front.

When his Yamaha team-mate and great rival Jorge Lorenzo brazenly imitated these jokes from the 2008 season onwards, Rossi stopped his gags and escapades.

Rossi also demonstrated his ingenuity in 2007 at the MotoGP test in Sepang/Malaysia, but the gag at the time was primarily for his own amusement. It remained hidden from the general public.

Rossi had a pair of racing boots made with fur covers, one light grey and one black, via the then Dainese marketing manager Vittorio Cafaggi. But the quirky Valentino didn't want to show off these boots somewhere after snowboarding in Trentino during après-ski - but rather in tropical temperatures at the MotoGP winter test in Sepang, of all places.

Vittorio Cafaggi remembers: "At the shoot for the new Dainese advertising campaign, which took place in Rovereto, Valentino was particularly taken with the new 'Yoyo Lady' boots in horse leather, which were presented for the Ski & Snowboard Winter 2007 collection. So he promptly had the D-Tec technicians make him an original 'hairy' Replica Valentino racing boot model, which he then presented on the Yamaha during the winter tests in Malaysia despite the not exactly wintry temperatures. In keeping with tradition, the dual colour scheme was also retained for this model, with one boot in white and the other in black."