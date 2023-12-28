The best sprinters of the 2023 MotoGP season

Jorge Martin missed out on winning the 2023 MotoGP title against his brand colleague Pecco Bagnaia, but the Pramac Ducati star was the king in the pure sprint classification. Who benefited from the new format.

For the first time in the past season, a MotoGP sprint over half the race distance took place on Saturday afternoon at every Grand Prix; only at the Australian GP on Phillip Island was the Tissot Sprint postponed to Sunday due to bad weather and strong gusts of wind. This meant that a total of 19 sprints took place, in each of which half points were awarded to the top 9 (12 points for the winner, 1 point for 9th place).

The 19 sprint victories were shared between six riders: Jorge Martin crowned himself the sprint king of the season with nine triumphs over the short distance (five of them in a row from Misano to Buriram) - and thus lived up to expectations. Due to his explosiveness, the Madrilenian was considered the sprint favourite from the outset. "At the start of the year, everyone thought that Martin would win the sprints," says the "Martinator" himself. "But I found it hard to believe in myself, even though I had already won a Moto3 title. But when I started winning, it gave me confidence for Sunday as well."

World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia won four sprints, including the historic sprint premiere at the season opener in Portimão on 25 March. "At the beginning, the sprints saved me a bit, but at the end they got me into trouble," said the Ducati factory rider, who secured his fourth and final sprint win of the season at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg in August. "In the second half of the season, I always had difficulties in the sprint, I was never as fast as expected or as fast as in the first half of the season."

The 26-year-old Italian identified his frightening accident shortly after the start of the Catalunya GP on 3 September as the sticking point. "Mentally, I was no longer able to perform at 100 per cent after that, especially in the early stages of the races or in qualifying."

Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder (Las Termans and Jerez) and Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez (Silverstone and Sepang) celebrated two sprint wins each. World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi from Rossi's Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Aprilia captain Aleix Espargaró joined the list of sprint winners in Assen and Barcelona respectively.

So who benefited most from the new format? First of all, the spectators, because Martin kept the world championship open until the season finale thanks to his strong sprint performance. If there had only been world championship points in the 20 full-distance races, as was the case last year, Bagnaia would have already travelled to Valencia as champion.

Brad Binder had the third-best sprint score at the end of the season, which earned him fourth place in the World Championship. Without these points, Australian GP winner Johann Zarco would have finished ahead of him in the overall standings.

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, repeatedly struggled in qualifying and subsequently in the sprint on the Yamaha M1. Although the Frenchman inherited a sprint podium from Binder in Assen (due to a "track limits" offence by the KTM rider), "El Diablo" would jump from 10th to seventh place in the adjusted standings without sprint points.

The case of the Honda riders is interesting: While Marc Márquez only scored any points at all in the sprints before the summer break and fixed almost 40 per cent of his world championship points over the short distance over the entire season, his brand colleagues Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami this year were the only regular riders not to make it into the top nine in any Tissot sprint at all.

The pure sprint table 2023 (after 19 sprint races):

1st Martin, 168 points. 2. Bagnaia 140. 3. Binder 109. 4. Bezzecchi 87. 5. Marini 54. 6. Viñales 54. 7. Alex Márquez 50. 8. Aleix Espargaró 48. 9. Miller 47. 10. Marc Márquez 38. 11. Zarco 37. 12. Di Giannantonio 19. 13. Quartararo 19. 14. Oliveira 14. 15. Bastianini 13. 16. Pedrosa 10. 17. Rins 9. 18. Morbidelli 7. 19. Pol Espargaró 4. 20. Augusto Fernández 3. 21. Raúl Fernández 1.

This is what the championship standings would look like without sprint points (after 20 GP races):

1st Bagnaia, 327 points. 2. Martin 260. 3. Bezzecchi 242. 4. Zarco 188 5. Binder 184. 6. Aleix Espargaró 158. 7. Quartararo 153. 8. Viñales 150. 9. Marini 147. 10. Di Giannantonio 132. 11. Alex Márquez 127. 12. Miller 116. 13. Morbidelli 95. 14. Bastianini 71. 15. Oliveira 62. 16. Augusto Fernández 68. 17. Marc Márquez 58. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Raúl Fernández 50. 20. Rins 45. 21. Pedrosa 22. 22. Mir 26. 23. Savadori 12. 24. Pol Espargaró 11. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

The actual MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 (after a total of 39 races):

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.