Morbidelli: Chance of victory in Yamaha duel still there

Franco Morbidelli left the Yamaha factory team in 13th place and without a podium finish. What positive aspects he is nevertheless taking with him and what Fabio Quartararo did better in the second half of the season.

After his three MotoGP victories and the runner-up title on the Petronas Yamaha in the shortened 2020 coronavirus season, the highlights for Franco Morbidelli as a Yamaha works rider were few and far between. He took over from Maverick Viñales in September 2021 on his comeback after cruciate ligament and meniscus surgery. Even when the after-effects of this injury break subsided, the Italian-Brazilian's successes failed to materialise.

Two fourth places in special grip conditions at the start of this year's season in Termas de Río Hondo were the highest of feelings for the 13th-placed rider in the 2023 World Championship standings. "There were definitely a few good races, like Argentina this year, and some good recoveries after poor qualifying sessions, for example in Sepang. I remember a lot of overtaking manoeuvres," said "Franky", looking back on the highlights of the past few years as he bid farewell to Yamaha.

A small consolation: the M1 was obviously not competitive in 2023. Even Fabio Quartararo, champion in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, struggled to finish tenth in the world championship. Yamaha ended up experiencing the second winless season of the MotoGP era; this had only happened before in 2003.

At least in the first half of this season, Morbidelli was much closer to his team-mate than in the previous year. He went into the summer break with only seven championship points less to his name. "Yes, this year I felt that I had a chance to be the best Yamaha rider," agreed the 2017 Moto2 World Champion. "In the first half of the season we were good, we were in this fight. But in the second half... Maybe it was the announcement [of his Yamaha retirement] or maybe some other things that happened in the team - and Fabio did a great job, in the second half of the season he was practically flawless."

"We had big problems getting into Q2 - and he always managed to just make it into the top 10 on Friday. That contributed to him having a hell of a second half of the season," said Morbidelli, explaining what he believes made the difference. "We didn't manage to get straight into Q2 in the second half of the season and we suffered as a result. The gap got a bit bigger as a result, but I definitely felt that I had a chance, and especially in terms of race pace, the speed is always there."

Any changes to the bike would have played less of a role. "No. I think the other side simply did a better job," replied the 29-year-old, paying tribute to Quartararo's pit crew. "In the first half of the season, they had just as much trouble as we did getting into Q2. In this first half, we often managed to leave Fabio behind us in qualifying. In the second half, however, it was more difficult. So they managed to make a step - and we didn't."

"In terms of qualifying speed, we were pretty much stuck at that point. In terms of race pace, we then did a great job. But when you start from 14th on the grid, it's very unlikely that you can catch Fabio in seventh place," says future Pramac Ducati rider Morbidelli. "You might be able to get closer, but you won't be able to catch him."

