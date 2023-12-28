Massimo Rivola: "Eight Ducati not good for the World Championship"

Aprilia Racing Director Massimo Rivola has set the goal of becoming the second-best manufacturer for the 2024 season. Because the Ducati supremacy is almost impossible to break. "Next year will be even worse - with Marc Márquez."

With 6th and 7th place in the World Championship for Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales and 3rd place in the Constructors' Championship, Aprilia did not fulfil its own expectations in 2023. Looking ahead to 2024, Massimo Rivola warned: "The worst thing you can do is overreact when things don't go right. If you look at the first half of the season, we weren't up to scratch in terms of performance - or in terms of results. We kept our cool, kept pushing and then celebrated two wins."

However, there were also setbacks, such as the Malaysian GP. "But in Thailand, where we should have been crap, the performance wasn't bad at all. The bike is getting better overall. Austria was also a modest track for us in the past, but this year Maverick almost took pole position."

"If we put everything together, we can be fast. It's all about the details and we need to work more diligently on those details. Regularly only the Ducati guys beat us and they have a huge lead with eight bikes in the field - eight fantastic bikes and next year it will be even worse because the bike that won the world title will be ridden by Marc Márquez. That doesn't sound good for the entire competition," sighed Rivola. "It's a difficult job, but we have no choice but to make it a better bike and stop making mistakes."

"How to do that? Teamwork pays off," the CEO of Aprilia Racing is convinced. "We need to reflect on what we have achieved so far and really understand why we were not fast in some races. If the rider has the right environment, he can make the difference. That extra bit to close the final gap can come from the driver. I am convinced of that."

However, the basic prerequisite is a powerful RS-GP24: "Next year's bike has to be better - and there is no reason to doubt that. So the question will be: How much better will KTM get, how much will Ducati improve, with the lead they already had? And Yamaha? What they showed in Sepang was a bit worrying," said Rivola, referring to the 5th and 7th places for Quartararo and Morbidelli, while no Aprilia finished in the top 10 at the Malaysian GP. "They will get 'concessions' and we allow that, but I look like a fool because why would we do that? But the bigger problem is that we have eight super-fast Ducati in the field."

After the rapid rise in the 2022 season, Rivola cited, among other things, the exaggerated expectations as a mood killer, especially in the first half of this year. So is Noale planning to go into the new season with lower expectations? "You never set out to lower your expectations," said the Italian, waving them away. "The goal must be to be the second-best manufacturer. We know that it's tough against Ducati with the advantage they have now - numerically and statistically, with all the data they collect. Because track time is the way to develop the bike. And they get twice as much 'track time' this way."

"I don't want to offend anyone, because they've done it and we haven't," Rivola added. "The problem is that they shouldn't have been allowed to do it. I tell Carmelo [Ezpeleta] that every day. I'm not saying they're not in the right. They have managed it, they have invested a lot - well done. But it's not good for the world championship."

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.

Results Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431