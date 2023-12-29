Driver, Manager & Co. on the withdrawal of G. Wiesinger

Following Günther Wiesinger's editorial in which he announced his retirement as editor-in-chief and managing director of SPEEDWEEK.com at the end of the year on 24 December, many racing drivers, team managers, colleagues, officials and so on got in touch via email or WhatsApp with flattering messages.

We have decided to publish a small, colourful selection of these messages because they demonstrate that SPEEDWEEK.com has also become a must-read in international motorsport.

Hervé Poncharal, GP team owner for 30 years, President of the IRTA team association for almost 15 years

Dear Günther, I read Paolo Scalera's report about you on gpone.com. Nice words about a great person (in every sense), you fully deserve them. I too would like to express my gratitude, respect and pride that I was able to spend some time with you. I got to know you a bit over the years and how you work. The passion and curiosity in the search for news, always driven by the will and ambition to be the first, but always with respect and consideration for your secret sources, is what sets you apart and makes you unique. I'm sure you won't just say "basta" completely, but will keep an eye on the GP sport a little between two road bike training sessions. If you train four days a week, you'll still have three left to write. Vamos! I like you, Günther.



Dr Robert Kreutz, former chairman of the FIM Medical Panel

Wonderfully written, actually, as always. I have accompanied you for over 40 years as a reader, doctor, medical expert and fellow traveller, perhaps also as a friend. It should stay that way. That says it all. Get in touch when you're in Salzburg.

Danilo Petrucci, two-time MotoGP winner on Ducati, eighth in the 2023 Superbike World Championship

Congratulations. I learnt from your report that you are saying goodbye. As far as you personally are concerned, that's really good news. I read your column with interest and am glad to have been a small part of your journey. Grande Günther!

Alberto Vergani, ex-manager of Melandri, now of Petrucci, former major shareholder of the helmet brand Nolan, after 2019 with his company "Opinion leader" at Nolan and X-lite responsible for rider contracts and communications

You are the best, a legend. You're doing the right thing at the right time - as you always have in your job.

Sandro Cortese, Moto3 World Champion 2012, Supersport World Champion 2018

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for your new phase of life and your well-deserved retirement. I would like to thank you for everything you have done for me over the years. From the first Motorsport aktuell helmet in the IDM to your help with my contracts with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in 2012 and Vesa Kallio's Supersport Yamaha team. You played a big part in my two world championship titles. You were there every time and always got me back on the right horse shortly before the end of my career. Thank you for your open and honest manner. I will miss your articles on Speedweek.com. I hope we will continue to see each other at the racetrack. Best regards.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager Ducati Corse

"Bad news for you. But good for you. Thank you very much, Günther. Merry Christmas to you."



Adi Stadler, ex-125cc European champion, GP rider (125/250cc), now HRC Technical Support

Hard to believe. The news about the new "age" at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day. I wish you all the best for your well-deserved retirement! Maybe we can tackle the Wendelstein bike tour again. Best regards.



Luca Montiron, ex-Japan-Italy team owner (MotoGP and Moto2)

"I understand if you want to start the second part of life. Congratulations on your career over the years. I can imagine the motorsport fans paying tribute to you for the incredible work you have done. I thank you personally and also on behalf of the motorsport community. We must meet on your next racing bike holiday in Liguria, because I owe you a dinner.

Hans Vontobel, former 250cc rider (SM and EM) from Switzerland

I wish you all the very best for your retirement. Stay healthy and live your dreams. I will miss your news and top information. Nobody can replace you.



Peter McLaren, long-time GP reporter (crash.net)

Günther, I can't believe you're stopping now. You were just starting to get good. All joking aside, congratulations on your career. The Media Centre will be a boring room without your wit and humour. I hope you will return for a few wild cards and show us how it should be done.



Paul Butler, ex-team manager of Kenny Roberts' Yamaha 500 factory team, MotoGP Safety Officer until 2011

I've just read your statement on your retirement! A good decision for the right reasons. I made the same decision at the same age in 2011 - and never regretted it! If the Tourist Trophy or Gran Fondo cycling marathon on the Isle of Man are on your bucket list, you are always welcome in our humble abode. With best wishes, Paul and Vicky.



Adrian Bosshard, former Swiss motocross champion and then road world championship rider (250 and 500 cc), now CEO of the Swatch Group for the Rado brand

It can't be, this bad news at Christmas, Günther is retiring. Since I got involved in motorsport as a youngster in the late 1970s, I have consumed almost all the racing information from Powerslide, Motorsport aktuell, Speedweek and Speedweek.com from your pen. Nobody can hold a candle to you in terms of knowledge, experience, foresight, writing style and humour! You can't do that to your fans. What a pity.



Stefan Kurfiss, ex-GP rider 80 and 125 cc, now Suspension Engineer at RW Racing (Moto2)

At some point it's simply unavoidable, and in your case highly deserved. I'll certainly miss you, your easy banter and jokes, because there's not much else to laugh about at so many events! I was first mentioned in Powerslide in 1980 when I won a few races on my 50cc Kreidler. Later, when I was working with Dieter Stappert and Stefan Kirsch for Chaz Davies or Heidolf, you brought a photo of Richy Müller and me to Spielberg. Quite a long time, Günther, thanks for that! I hope to see you in a paddock from time to time, you can pop in on your bike. Take care, Günther, stay healthy and enjoy your time.



William Favero, Communications Director Yamaha Motor Racing

It was a pleasure and an honour to share a part of my racing career with you, I would be very happy to see you again, somewhere, sometime. Enjoy the best part of your life, Mr Wiesinger!



David Emmett, fellow motogpmatters.com journalist

Thank you so much for all your help over the years. I assume I'll still see you at the Sepang test?



Rainer Braun, ex-racing driver, legendary track announcer, TV commentator, author, journalist

I have read your farewell article and am one of those who mourn your departure on the one hand, but also sympathise with you on the other. 51 years in the powder vapour of the racetracks is a damn long time - after my 60 years now, I know what we're talking about. You inspired me to work for Speedweek.com and I was and still am very happy to be involved. With this in mind, all good wishes for you and a safe journey to calmer waters. Sincerely, Rainer.



Stefan Bradl, Moto2 World Champion 2011

Congratulations! You helped me a lot, showed me a lot, taught me a lot - and always with the necessary humour. Thank you for that! You should be a little proud of what you have achieved. See you soon. Best regards, #6



Peter Öttl, five-time GP winner, now Liqui Moly Husqvarna Moto3 team owner

Hi Günther, I knew you were going to retire, but it's strange now. It brings back a lot of memories. It was a long time together. We met for the first time in 1987 at the European Championships on the Salzburgring. I had always read MSa back then, and of course I knew you. I came third and was noticed for the first time. There's a picture wall in my gallery that captures this historic event. It was 36 years ago now. I was away from the GP paddock for 15 years and never thought I'd come back. Now I'm still here and you'll be watching it from a distance in the future. It was a cool time together, thank you for that. Take care, I'd be delighted if we could stay in touch.



Fritz Glänzel, GP photographer, long-time companion

Oh dear, it's coming true! Cool that I was one of the really few who knew. And I kept it to myself. We had a really good time and enjoyed working together! Thank you!



Fritz Müller, Formula 1 photographer and logistics entrepreneur

Sensational text! I won't say any more. It's sad anyway. I can understand you very well, but only because I did or do it myself. Otherwise I would have no sympathy for it! I hope we stay in touch. The basic interests will never change!



Harald Eckl, German 250cc champion and GP rider, then owner of the Kawasaki works team (SBK, SSP and MotoGP)

I won't make it as long as you. Thank you, Günther, for the many years we spent together in the paddock. The reporter was only one part of it for me. The person behind it was even more important to me. A great person, father and perhaps also husband (I'll have to ask Isabella more about that) and friend. I wish you the most important thing for the next few years: good health!

Enjoy what you have created over the years! Your family, hobbies and respect! I hope we meet again in person soon. I'll give you a hug. Take care, my friend.



Paul Trevathan, ex-mechanic of Pit Beirer (2nd place in the 250 cc Cross World Championship/1999), crew chief at GASGAS Tech3 with Pedro Acosta

A great article, and I expected nothing less from a legend like you. I have been amazed for many years at everything you have learnt and written. You never bent over backwards and always wrote what you wanted and thought was right. You never deviated from your principles, and I really appreciate that. Thank you, my friend, for all the conversations, you were always honest and correct, I always recognised that with respect. Even though you are leaving Speedweek, it doesn't mean the end. I expect to see you again at some races. Hopefully we'll have time to sit down and chat about the good old days. Enjoy your new life! I wish you the very best for the New Year and beyond. And promise me that you'll visit me every time you're near the paddock!



Matthias Ehinger, ex-GP rider

I've just read your lines on the motorbike racing reporting retirement plan. Your lines have been part of my weekly programme since 1978. Thank you for that. I wish you an exciting time afterwards. Keep looking after your health and have fun on your pedalling tours. An exciting 2024, greetings Matthias.



Pit Beirer, 250cc Motocross Vice World Champion 1999, Motorsport Director Pierer Mobility AG

Very nicely written, brings a tear to my eye.



Ronny Lekl, GP photographer, SPEEDWEEK.com employee

That's really something, Günther. Now you can enjoy your retirement and ride your bike with pleasure. Those are great prospects. Who's going to stand in for you at the Media Centre? The footsteps are far too big. Nobody can even come close to fitting in there.



Maria Pohlmann, Press Officer (Forward, Tech3, RNF MotoGP Team)

Congratulations on your successful journey! See you soon though, I hope so.



Jeremy Appleton, Consultant Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Team

I read your farewell report at Speedweek.com. I know you don't want to make a fuss about your retirement and your future career plans. I hope you will now find more time for your bikes and the other good things in life. Enjoy looking back on all your success and achievements. I look forward to seeing you at a Grand Prix again soon - in the Trackhouse/Aprilia Hospitality! Congratulations on your amazing career. All best wishes, Jeremy.



Luca Boscoscuro, 250cc European Champion 1995, Speed-up Moto2 team owner, Boscoscuro manufacturer

I've just read your article... I'm sorry to see you leave the MotoGP paddock! At the same time I'm happy because you are physically fit and in top shape and didn't look like a pensioner!!! Have fun in your new endeavours and enjoy your family! A hug and see you soon!



Frank Weeink, TV commentator Ziggo Sport NL, employee SPEEDWEEK.com

Günther, only now have I read that you're quitting and closing the office door behind you for good. I didn't expect this, but you certainly deserve my respect and admiration. I read your reports and stories more than four decades ago, including in the Dutch press. Thank you also for letting me read my articles on Speedwek.com from time to time. I wish you all the best, not only for 2024, but also for the many years that will hopefully follow for you in good health. Enjoy your future! Best regards, Frank.



Paul Carruthers, Communications Director of MotoAmerica and son of Kel Carruthers, Kenny Roberts' discoverer and 1969 250cc World Champion on Benelli

Guenther, I just read Paolo Scalera's story on gpone.com about your retirement. I am happy for you and would like to thank you for your help and the tasks you have given me over the years. I also want to say thank you for always being good to the Carruthers family. We should definitely keep in touch. And let me know as soon as you come back to America.



Erwin Plüss, Racing for Fun organiser (PLÜSS MOTO SPORT)

You did a fantastic job writing that. Applause! It's always difficult to give up something you've done with joy and commitment. But you've thought everything through very carefully and described it precisely. A new, beautiful phase of life is now beginning. Thank you for the great time and I wish you good health and lots of fun in your new freedom. Kind regards.



Michael Sonnick, close friend of Ralf Waldmann, freelance journalist

I have just read your lines. It's a shame that you're quitting, but I can understand you. We had the MSa magazines from 1975, and your texts have been with me for 48 years now. Thank you for all the great texts. Take care and enjoy the time with your family!



Paolo Ciabatti, Sports Director at Ducati Corse, future Offroad Director

Thank you Günther. I hope we will always stay in touch. A big hug.