Casey Stoner: Storm demolished house on the Gold Coast

Australian Casey Stoner's house in the hinterland of the famous Gold Coast in the state of Queensland was badly damaged by the Christmas storm that devastated the entire region.

The 2007 (on Ducati) and 2011 (on Repsol Honda) MotoGP World Champion posted pictures of the effects of the cyclone in Upper Coomera on his personal social media channels.

"I'm not sure if anyone knows how dangerous the cyclone was in certain areas of the Cold Coast last night," Stoner explained. "The pictures don't show the true extent of the damage. If there is anyone who can offer a helping hand, that would be very useful. I know a lot of people have lost their homes. A lot of help is needed."

Stoner said he was lucky as his family, wife Adriana and two daughters, Alessandra and Caleya, were safe, even though his property and home suffered huge damage from the storm.

Stoner and Adriana bought the 46,000 square metre property, which includes stables for the horses, at 2026 Upper Coomera's Kriedeman Road for 2.7 million Aussie dollars.

The two-storey building features a home cinema, a games room, a room with a theatre stage, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a guest pavilion, a caretaker's flat, a gym with sauna and an A$400,000 swimming pool.

The storm left a trail of devastation in its wake. In total, one person lost their life in Queensland, 130,000 homes lost power and more than 985 power lines across south-east Queensland were ruined.

The retired MotoGP rider said his family was not among the worst affected, while clean-up efforts by Gold Coast residents are progressing in all affected areas. However, Stoner had to live without power for a day and put up with an imitation telephone service.

Chris Hemsworth, brother of fellow actor Luke Hemsworth, commented on Stoner's social media post saying, "Sorry bro. Let me know if you guys need anything at all."

Stoner and the Australian actor star ("Thor") know each other because Hemsworth grew up just a few kilometres from the Phillip Island GP race track and is a regular at the Australian GP with his father and two brothers. Stoner has won the home GP six times in a row.