More than a colleague: Goodbye, Günther!

We were united by a shared passion for the sport and a close friendship. Thoughts on the - at least temporary - farewell to Günther Wiesinger, who was my closest friend in the paddock.

It was with great interest and emotion that I read the article by my friend and colleague Günther Wiesinger from SPEEDWEEK.com, in which he announces his retirement from active journalism - at least for the time being.

He told me this during the season, and when Günther says something before he's even written it, it's 100 per cent true. Not 99 per cent.

Wiesinger had been following the World Championship for several years before me, having joined in 1977, and from then on he was more than a colleague to me, he was my closest friend in the paddock.

He with his fluent English with a Teutonic accent, me with my broccolino style, we exchanged news and gossip for 46 years. We discussed every sporting event and I must say that I often envied his clarity and detachment from the facts, while I was often influenced by my Latin soul and the active passion for motorbike racing that still accompanies me.

His luck is that his passion for two wheels never involved a motor, but pedals: I don't know exactly how many new bikes he showed me over the years, and when we were younger, but especially before the time-consuming internet, it happened that after work we would meet at the track: he on the bike, me on foot, running.

It was the time when I was running more than 100 kilometres a week, and this shared passion for sport made him a brother to me because he pushed himself so hard. After all, it was necessary to be sporty back then: there were no press releases, there was nothing, so Günther and I agreed. At the end of the race, one of us started from one end of the pit lane and the other from the other to find out all the reasons for retirement.

Witnessed many retirements of champions

The one photo shows us both following Kenny Roberts to interview him. Back then, the winner was presented with a laurel wreath. A marvellous practice, but it was stopped because it obscured the sponsors on the leathers on the podium!

In the early years of the Internet, when "GPOne.com" was still a hobby that took up my time and energy after my work at the newspaper, I remember the discussions between us: Forget it, he told me. It's a waste of time. I can say that this is the only misinformation he has given me in all these years.

When you do something well, whether it's a job or a sport, it's always difficult to quit. As journalists, we have witnessed the retirement of many champions. I personally remember the tears of Kevin Schwantz at Mugello and Wayne Gardner at Donington.

But there have also been champions who left racing quietly, like Eddie Lawson, who I rashly told I would retire if he did, so much did I like his style of racing and how he rose to challenges.

I remember a conversation about Wayne Rainey in Australia, at Eastern Creek, after the incident at Misano: I returned to the hotel after an evening jog and found him there in a wheelchair. One of my heroes. I was embarrassed and confused because I was running and he couldn't do it anymore. But Wayne taught me that night that it's character that makes heroes, and whoever was one will always be one. And that's why my admiration for him grew even more.

You can't imagine how many life lessons we have learnt in the course of our lives from dealing with top athletes. Because sport, like any art, is an all-encompassing passion that must never turn into fanaticism. Anyone who plays sport knows this: you get back everything you have invested in terms of time and effort. Sometimes even more.

A good teacher

In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to do this work with credibility and a clear conscience. The great Luigi Brenni, former president of the Road Racing Commission, the president of the FIM, whom we unfortunately never had, affectionately called us the "scandal press".

Back then, it was possible to write an indiscretion, even a juicy one, without stirring up the hornets' nest whose fury is now unleashed by social media. For this reason, "Skandalera" - a nickname affectionately given to me by Barry Sheene - no longer exists. I would never be able to respond to the many thousands of people who, without ever having been in the paddock, without having personal relationships, think they have the right to pass judgement on the actions of others.

As always in these 46 years, Günther Wiesinger has shown me the way. You can and must rival colleagues, but they are also the first to give us the best insights. Alongside him, I have learnt a lot from my brotherly friend Juan Porcar, who has accompanied me on many adventures and competitions such as the Paris-Dakar. From Carlo Canzano, rival and friend of the Gazzetta dello Sport, from Renato D'Ulisse and Dario Torromeo from Corriere dello Sport, with whom I spent the Formula 1 years.

It's strange to look back and see how far we've come. How many Grands Prix were there? I've never counted them, and I don't have too many memorabilia in my studio. A Lawson helmet, one from Biaggi.

I can't retire as splendidly and irrevocably as Günther. GPOne.com has grown up, but as with all modern young people, it still needs some encouragement, so I'm afraid readers will have to put up with me for a while yet, even if not permanently.

I've already started to reduce my commitments, but not because I'm no longer passionate about motorbike racing: I need more time to do a few laps at Vallelunga, even if I need an hourglass to take the time. And then there's the commitment to run at least a half marathon again.

On the cusp of 70, I can't miss the opportunity to be at the next tests in Malaysia, together with Matteo, to see the new bikes and Marc Márquez on the Ducati, but then I won't be going to Qatar. Testing is pleasure, Qatar would be work, and for some time now I've been doing something else at the same time: I'm raising a whole generation of motorbike journalists.

Everyone who has worked for "GPOne" will remain a #gponer forever. I therefore prefer to mention only one who has remained in my heart and who I believe would have played an important role in the paddock today: Luca Semprini.

Dear Günther, of course we will meet again. Not only great champions can interrupt their retirement, journalists can do the same. Nothing lasts forever except a passion for sport. And now I will try to find a title for what is not a "farewell" from a great journalist, but a "goodbye".