Dani Pedrosa (KTM): With spikes on the ice track

The Spanish Red Bull KTM edeltester Dani Pedrosa completed spectacular test rides with spikes on the MotoGP bike for the upcoming Ice Race in Zell am See.

MotoGP icon Dani Pedrosa (38) recently provided some very spectacular images - but in a snowy setting. The Red Bull KTM MotoGP test rider was out and about on Reini Sampl's ice race track in the Salzburg region. There he skilfully and confidently steered his KTM RC16 around the icy track.

Pedrosa's performance was a test run and advertisement for the international F.A.T. Ice Race in Zell am See, which will take place on 27 January. The Ice Race in Zell am See/Kaprun will take place again this time after a three-year break. The event will take place on the grounds of the Zell am See airfield and will also include numerous spectacular show runs.

Back to Pedrosa's stunt with the KTM: The track for the test run is located in the village of Muhr in Salzburg's Lungau region. The company Winterfahrtrainings is one of the pioneers of driver safety training on natural ice and snow tracks. The Salzburg car racing driver and para-athlete Reini Sampl has been offering racetrack training under extreme conditions on the piste for many years. Sampl also drifts around the track in a replica of the original Quattro with a short wheelbase.

The Pedrosa stunt on ice and snow immediately brings back spectacular memories. A few years ago, six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez (30) took part in a show run in Kitzbühel before the Hahnenkamm weekend in the area of the start house on the Streif with his factory Honda and spikes.