Marc Márquez (Ducati): Motocross still with Honda

As of the new year, MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez is officially a Ducati rider, but for his motocross sessions he continues to rely on equipment from his former employer Honda.

A very turbulent 2023 came to an end for Marc Marquez (30). After numerous setbacks, the eight-time world champion will attempt to build on his old successes in the premier class on a Gresini Ducati in 2024.

After the injury misery of recent years and the "arm pump" operation at the end of November, Marc is back in a routine rhythm in terms of his pre-season preparation and training. Motocross sessions have always been part of the programme. Shortly before the turn of the year, he completed a motocross session near his home in Cervera with his brother Alex and a few other Spanish aces(watch the video).

The observers noticed: Marc, like his brother and new Gresini team-mate Alex, continues to rely on the Honda he was given in the garage by his ex-employer for motocross. He has to do it this way for the time being, because Ducati's brand new cross project will not be presented for another three weeks, at the same time as the Ducati-Lenovo team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio.

More time will pass before the bike is also available to amateur riders. Ducati is not planning to launch the first 450cc MX models on the market until 2026, with the 250cc motorbikes expected to go into series production a year later. It will be exciting to see whether Márquez will dust off a motocross bike from Borgo Panigale sooner.

Incidentally, Marc's girlfriend Gemma Pinto, a PR manager and blogger, was also an interested observer at the track and even took on the role of supervisor when it came to displaying the distances during the sessions. Gemma was once again impressed by the spectacular riding skills of Marc and the other aces on the MX track. In addition to Gemma, Márquez's father Juliá was also present at the juniors' motocross session and even lent a hand with a few nimble moves when it came to the fork set-up on Marc's Honda, for example.