Marco Bezzecchi: "Not just a decision of the heart"

Marco Bezzecchi was on the MotoGP sprint podium in 2023 just five days after an operation and decided against switching to Pramac and thus to a current Ducati for 2024: The VR46 star in an interview.

Marco Bezzecchi was one of the outstanding riders of the 2023 MotoGP year, finishing third in the World Championship with three wins and a total of seven podium finishes from 20 GP races: The VR46 protégé won his first MotoGP race in the rain at Termas de Río Hondo and even led the championship standings for a time. He triumphed a second time in Le Mans and also won the sprint distance for the first time in Assen. At the Indian premiere, "Bez" was in a class of his own in the GP race the day after his impressive sprint chase.

Bezzecchi suffered a broken collarbone at the beginning of October during training at the Rossi Ranch in Tavullia, which came at the worst possible time in the intense final phase of the season. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old Italian secured his third place in the World Championship, including a sprint medal in Mandalika - just five days after the operation on his broken right collarbone.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the lively curly-haired rider looks back on an eventful 2023 and looks ahead to the upcoming World Championship season. As always, Bez surprises us with one or two statements.

Marco, your Misano special helmet featured your personal playlist for the season in September, with slightly different catchy tunes such as "Simply the Bez", "Same beach, same team" and "Don't get rid of me (Again)". Would you make any changes to this hit list when you look back on your entire season?

These songs are on the helmet because it was the right music at the time. Now you would have to make a completely different helmet. But I wouldn't change the songs.

What album title would you give your 2023 season?

One song? That's difficult, too difficult a question. (He laughs.)

In other words: What moments were special for you, what were your highlights in 2023?

There were a few really cool moments, fortunately there were a lot of great ones. The victory in India was certainly wonderful. But I would also say that the injury ultimately brought some good moments. After I got injured, there was a real escalation of emotions: Right at the beginning, of course, the despair; but then I was fully motivated, I wanted to have an operation straight away - and I went straight to the gym without even having been home; the lightning comeback... Those were four intense days, but when I think back now, they were also cool.

You're probably the first rider ever to name an injury when asked about the outstanding moments of a season.

Of course it wasn't nice to get injured. But the whole thing that happened afterwards was incredible: the decision was made at 8pm that evening that I would give it a go, the morning after I went to Bologna for a check-up with Dr Porcellini, then on to Milan and onto the plane, I only arrived at the track at 8am on Friday morning... A really absurd story - and that's why it was cool.

A cool comeback that was rewarded with third place in the sprint. Pecco Bagnaia put it very aptly in Misano when he said that you are all superheroes and sometimes you have to keep that in mind. That's one thing that has stayed with me from the past season. Just like the rituals and gestures when you become one with your bikes just before the start. Will your bike also be christened Marianna in 2024?

Yes, the bike may be different, but the team will always be the same.

If we're talking about significant moments, your decision to stay with your VR46 team in 2024 is one of them, even though you would have had the chance to ride a current Ducati works bike with Pramac. As we've got to know you over the past few years, that seems to be more a decision made by the heart and not the head - right?

Of course, I always attach the appropriate importance to what makes me feel good. But it's not just a decision of the heart. It's based on careful consideration, which - because I know myself - I have agreed with myself. I thought about what could be better for me.



Nowadays in MotoGP, you have to be fast straight away. I tried to understand in my head in many different ways whether I could have got to the same speed straight away with other people - because you have to be there in the blink of an eye.

The decision was made in favour of your people. As a result, you will be riding last year's model of the Desmosedici in the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team - as you did when you finished third in the 2023 World Championship. Do you think it is possible to win the title on the GP23 in the 2024 season?

I hope so. The bike will certainly be strong at the start.

Aren't you worried that the factory bikes might have an advantage as the season progresses?

No, I'm not worried. I am ready.