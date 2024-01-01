Marc Márquez on Ducati debut: "Speed is there"

With the last day of the year, the old contracts are also history and Marc Márquez can now officially comment on his new employer and his Gresini-Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Gresini Racing completed the group photo on social media on 1 January with the new rider duo for the 2024 season: Alex Márquez shares the pits with his brother Marc Márquez, as he did last in the Repsol Honda works team in 2020.

The eight-time world champion's switch from the RC213V to last season's world champion bike, the Ducati Desmosedici GP23, is of particular interest to observers and fans in the run-up to the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

The 30-year-old Spaniard was not yet officially allowed to comment on his Ducati debut at the Valencia test, but the Spanish colleagues from DAZN have now published Marc's first impressions, which were recorded after the first day of winter testing, just in time for the start of the new calendar year.

"I was nervous, I had butterflies in my stomach," confessed Marc Márquez. "Even though I gained a lot, it was a big change for me." However, the excitement quickly gave way to a good feeling, as his meaningful grin after the first run revealed without words. "I was able to adapt much faster than expected. I quickly felt very comfortable, the feeling was very good. I got up to speed without trying too hard."

Even with the fresh rear tyre, the feeling was right straight away, as the fourth place of the prominent Ducati newcomer in the timesheets of the Valencia test underlined.

"I don't like comparing bikes, especially not in public," said the six-time MotoGP champion. "But the Ducati is a different bike that requires a different riding style. I'm switching to the world champion bike, so it's in my hands. There are many riders who are fast on this bike."

"The speed is there, but I still need to understand a lot of things, also in terms of position, and improve some things. Not so much to become faster, but above all to be more consistent."

Márquez added that communication with the team also needs to improve, as he was only able to take one mechanic with him from Honda, Javi Ortiz, and also got a new crew chief in the Gresini-Ducati garage, Frankie Carchedi. "I've worked with the same people for eleven years, now it's a new group, but I've been very well received in the family. Everything is very pleasant. That also helps me to be more relaxed."

Results Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431