2024: New year, new colours and new hopes

The new year brings with it some exciting changes and new constellations. What MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, Honda newcomer Luca Marini and co. want for the 2024 season.

Everything is new in the new year: On 1st January, Valentino Rossi's VR46 Racing Team presented its new logo with the new title sponsor "Pertamina Enduro", a petroleum company from Indonesia, which will take over from Mooney for the next three seasons.

Repsol Honda showed a first short clip of Luca Marini's first working day as a Honda factory rider in Valencia at the start of the year and Gresini Racing completed the team picture with Marc alongside Alex Márquez. Our colleagues at DAZN published the first official statements from the six-time MotoGP World Champion on his Ducati debut at the Valencia test.

MotoGP.com wanted to know from the stars of the premier class at the start of the new year what they would like to see in 2024. World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia replied: "To enjoy being fast and winning races - like in 2023."

However, the Ducati factory rider would naturally like to make defending his title again more difficult. "I want to be world champion in 2024," emphasised runner-up Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac Racing Team. The same dream was expressed by Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder and Aprilia captain Aleix Espargaró, who would love to bring their employers their first MotoGP title.

A very cheerful Maverick Viñales explained: "When it comes to racing, I would like to win ten races in 2024 - you can make that wish," grinned the Spaniard, who is chasing his first triumph on the Aprilia RS-GP. This would make him the first MotoGP rider to make history with victories on three different brands. However, Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins and KTM factory rider Jack Miller are also pursuing the same goal.

The New Year hopes of the riders who are switching brands are particularly interesting. Marc Márquez kept a low profile and only wished to be spared injuries for the time being.

Luca Marini, Marc's successor in the Repsol Honda factory team, on the other hand, was full of enthusiasm: "I want to fight for the MotoGP title." Johann Zarco, who is also switching from a Ducati to the LCR Honda, is also optimistic: "I hope for many podium places."

A hope that former world champion Joan Mir also shares after a difficult first year on the RC213V: For 2024, he hopes for "lots of podiums - and a few wins too".

Unlucky Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia), who had to take a break three times in 2023 due to injury, has one request in particular with regard to the new season: "I hope that I won't be hit and crashed by any riders in 2024."