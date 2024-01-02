MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi: Time out in the snow

MotoGP icon and VR46 team owner Valentino Rossi is spending another New Year break in the mountains these days and is already letting his daughter Giulietta in on the speed secrets.

Valentino Rossi (44) is currently enjoying his winter holiday in the Italian mountains. Together with his partner Francesca Sofia Novello and their daughter Giulietta, the nine-time motorbike world champion is once again spending a few days in the prestigious Ski World Cup resort of Madonna di Campiglio in Trentino.

Last year, "Vale" chose the days around Christmas for his trip to the mountains. This time, the trip was again traditionally scheduled around New Year's Eve - and therefore the ideal time to review the past year: "2023 was a year full of great results, Pecco won his second MotoGP title in a row and our riders were very strong," said the "Dottore", delighted with the performances of his protégés from the VR46 Riders Academy and especially the in-house VR46 Racing Team, which celebrated the first three MotoGP victories in the team's history thanks to Marco Bezzecchi.

Unlike in previous years, when many VR46 protégés were present in Madonna, this time it's a real family holiday for Rossi and Novello. The atmosphere is exuberant, and Rossi and his entourage are accompanied by glorious weather these days.

Rossi's daughter Giulietta will be two years old at the beginning of March 2024 and is taking part in Madonna for the second time. This time, Giulietta is therefore already able to take part in some of the activities and was delighted with the first gondola rides with a mountain panorama to the mountain hut restaurants, among other things. She has also already tested out the snowboard together with her dad. Vale simply took his daughter sitting on his beloved freestyle board, while mum Francesca used her mobile phone camera.

Another exciting racing season on four wheels is then in store for the 115-time motorbike GP winner: he will be driving a BMW M4 GT3 in the FIA WEC and therefore also in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As a MotoGP team owner, Rossi also has some new developments in store for 2024: With Pertamina Enduro, the squad from Tavullia has a new title sponsor for the next three seasons, which will bring with it a new logo and, in all likelihood, a new design.

Because Rossi's brother Luca Marini has moved to the Repsol Honda works team, Fabio Di Giannantonio has also been signed as the successor and new team-mate of Marco Bezzecchi, who finished third in the world championship. Qatar winner "Diggia" is the first regular rider in the VR46 team who does not come from the team's own academy - apart from Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who only moved up to the Moto3 World Championship in 2016 during the season after Romano Fenati left the then Sky VR46 Racing Team.