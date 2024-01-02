Will 2024 bring out the "real Morbidelli"?

The cards have been thoroughly shuffled ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season: only five of the eleven rider duos remain unchanged, the Aprilia customer team has a new owner in Trackhouse and a promising rookie is joining the premier class in the form of Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta.

Of the five riders who have switched manufacturers for the new season, Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez is dominating the headlines. Understandably, after all, the eight-time world champion said goodbye to his Repsol Honda family after eleven years, six MotoGP titles, five triple crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions thanks to an early termination of his contract - to instead hop on a Desmosedici GP23 from the previous season with the private Gresini Racing Team.

In the shadow of the monumental Márquez switch, the fact that Franco Morbidelli emerged as perhaps the biggest winner from the turbulent pre-season transfer carousel almost goes unnoticed: the 2017 Moto2 champion and 2020 MotoGP runner-up moves from the faltering M1 (Yamaha experienced its second winless MotoGP season after 2003) to a Ducati GP24 at Prima Pramac Racing.

'Franky' has had a difficult time as a Yamaha factory rider since September 2021, with successes few and far between apart from two fourth places in special grip conditions in Argentina at the start of the 2023 season. On a current factory machine from Borgo Panigale, the 29-year-old VR46 protégé is ideally placed to return to the top in 2024 alongside runner-up Jorge Martin. Will we see the old "Morbido" again? After all, he won three MotoGP races in 2020 on his way to the runner-up title in the shortened coronavirus season.

Pramac Team Manager Gino Borsoi is confident that the newcomer can build on past successes: "I am convinced that Franco will initially find his feet well in our team and certainly also very well on the best motorbike in the field. It will then be up to us to work on this and get Franco Morbidelli back to where I think he belongs. We must not forget that he fought for the world title in 2020. We haven't seen the real Morbidelli in the past two years. I really hope that we will see him again in 2024. I hope we will be fighting for podiums and also for something bigger."

"It's clear that it's a long road," admitted the 49-year-old Italian with a view to his compatriot. "There will be a phase in which he has to adapt and understand how the team works. But with the talent he has, I don't think it will take him long."

"One of the most important goals of the Prima Pramac team is to bring Morbidelli back to where he belongs," Borsoi made clear in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The first steps of the co-operation were taken at the Valencia test at the end of November. What impression did Morbidelli make during his first stint in the Pramac garage? "It was only one day - or one and a half days, because we also saw each other on Monday. That's not much time to make a judgement," said Borsoi. "But he seems to me to be a fantastic guy, he has a fantastic personality. What I've seen so far: He seems very easy to talk to. He's very open, he listens when it comes to what he needs. I believe that thanks to these qualities, we will work very well together from the start."

"These qualities will probably also accelerate the path he needs to take to be competitive," added Gino Borsoi. "It's a pleasure to have such a person in the box - a rider with a sunny disposition and a strong will to show that he is still the Franco Morbidelli."

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.