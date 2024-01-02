Luca Marini: What brought him to Repsol Honda

In his first official interview as a Honda factory rider, Luca Marini talks about his first memories of the glorious Repsol colours and his goals for the 2024 MotoGP season.

The fact that Luca Marini left the family-owned team of his half-brother Valentino Rossi to switch from a Ducati - a GP23 from the previous season, but still the reference in the current MotoGP field - to the once extremely successful Repsol Honda works team, which has floundered in recent seasons, may seem surprising at first glance. In fact, however, "Maro" was offered a possibly unique opportunity to step out of the powerful shadow of his brother and nine-time world champion as a works rider in the premier class of motorbike racing and write his own history to a certain extent.

What's more, the now 26-year-old Marini was already wearing Repsol leathers as a youngster 20 years ago, when "Vale" was still racing for the world's biggest motorbike manufacturer and contributing to the Japanese team's impressive record of success, which is still far ahead in the MotoGP leaderboard with a total of 157 victories (20 of them by Valentino Rossi).

"This is something incredible, as if it were destiny," Marini enthused in his first official interview in Repsol Honda colours. "I don't remember exactly why I had this leather suit. But I remember that I was very happy to wear those colours because at the time, especially in those years, it was incredible - like every year in MotoGP history with the Repsol Honda colours was incredible. It's a great pleasure to wear them now in MotoGP," emphasised the Honda newcomer.

How this came about is well known: Marc Márquez cancelled his contract, which was actually due to run until the end of 2024, at the end of the 2023 season in order to find his smile and the fun of motorcycling again after the injury misery, the countless crashes(29 in the past season alone - a personal negative record) and the meagre results on a Ducati in the private Gresini Racing Team - as the eight-time world champion himself likes to put it.

In October and November, HRC therefore had to look for a replacement for their long-time figurehead at short notice - and Luca Marini was the favourite of the few available and willing candidates.

"It was a shock when Marc announced his move," said the Honda newcomer himself. "With my group, with my manager, we tried to find a way to approach this new project, to improve it together and try to put together a better bike to return to the top and win races and titles. That is our goal and I am convinced that there will be very fulfilling moments."

Why did the 26-year-old Italian want to join HRC? "First of all, they are the best in history. The numbers and the statistics speak for themselves. It's a very special moment now, but I believe we have the strength to come back very soon. I will try to put my feedback and all my energy into this project and I am convinced that if we find the right direction, we have the power to be at the top for many years to come."

Luca Marini has been given a two-year contract by the Honda Racing Corporation. For his first season on the RC213V, he said: "I want to start with an open mind. We need to understand our speed and potential after the first official test and find our balance. We have to find a way to beat our direct opponents - so first of all my brand colleagues who are on the same bike. That is my first goal. But I also want to look ahead and try to get a podium or a win on this bike. I know that might be difficult, but we have to look ahead," confirmed the 2023 World Championship runner-up and 2020 Moto2 World Champion.

Marini immediately finished tenth in the Valencia test as he got to know his new bike and team for the first time. "The first day was great and is almost haunting," he revealed in retrospect. "But we'll have plenty of time to talk to all the team members in the winter, during the tests and then also during the season. There are so many people there and it's just a dream to work with all these people and also the Japanese. I have a very good feeling, I love the culture. We can build good synergies," the Italian is convinced.

The next test on the track will be the Sepang test at the beginning of February. As Honda will benefit from the new concessions, Marini will also be able to ride the new RC213V at the shakedown test from 1 to 3 February.