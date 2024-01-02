MotoGP test calendar 2024: The countdown is on

As the new calendar year draws closer, so does the start of the 2024 season: in 30 days' time, the MotoGP engines will roar to life again with the shakedown test in Sepang.

The Valencia test on the Tuesday after the 2023 season finale was already a first taste of the 2024 season, but after the winter break, the hot phase of World Championship preparation begins in February: The MotoGP stars have two IRTA tests in Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February) on the pre-season calendar.

The preceding shakedown test in Malaysia (1 to 3 February) will receive even more attention this year. For the first time, not only test riders and rookies(Pedro Acosta is the only rookie in the field in 2024) will be allowed to take part, but also the regular riders from Yamaha and Honda (both works teams and the LCR Honda customer team).

This is provided for by the new "concessions" regulation because the two Japanese brands were classified in the lowest performance group D without test restrictions due to their meagre yield in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship.

In addition - for all MotoGP riders - there will be three official test days during the season, namely in Jerez, Mugello and Misano, each on the day after the Grand Prix at the same circuit.

In total, the number of MotoGP test days will therefore be increased by one day compared to the 2023 season to a total of nine days. This was agreed by those responsible with the manufacturers, teams and riders, as well as tyre supplier Michelin, because a new front tyre is to be tested with a view to 2025.

For the two small GP classes, a three-day IRTA test is once again on the agenda before the season opener in Qatar (8 to 10 March), from 28 February to 1 March in Jerez. This will be preceded by a private test (on separate days for Moto3 and Moto2) at the "Autodromo Internacional do Algarve" in Portimão.

The riders of the MotoE World Championship, which begins with the first MotoGP event in Europe from 22nd to 24th March in Portugal, will be preparing for the second season with the Ducati V21L standard bikes on a total of four test days (21st to 23rd February and 21st March) in Portimão.

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D bikes)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test

MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April: Jerez

03 June: Mugello

09 September: Misano

Moto2 tests for the 2024 pre-season

24 and 25 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)

Moto3 tests for the 2024 pre-season

22 and 23 February: Portimão (private test)

28 February to 1 March: Jerez (IRTA test)

MotoE tests for the 2024 pre-season

21 to 23 February: Portimão

21 March: Portimão