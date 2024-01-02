Rivola: "The aim is to be a real alternative to Ducati"

After the rapid rise in the 2022 season, Aprilia also fell short of its own expectations in 2023 with 6th and 7th place in the World Championship for Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales and 3rd place in the Constructors' Championship.

Aprilia's Head of Racing Massimo Rivola does not want to accept the fact that the manufacturer from Noale is lacking an absolute top rider to make the big leap as a point of criticism. "I was accused of lacking good riders. I don't agree with that. I believe that we have a mix of very different talents, including Miguel and Raúl, who I expect to be stronger next season," he also referred to Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández in the newly established Trackhouse Racing customer team.

In fact, Aprilia is the only MotoGP manufacturer that has not made any changes to its rider line-up in 2024 compared to the previous season. Rivola can well imagine sticking with the current quartet for longer. However, he also knows that the majority of the contracts expire at the end of this year.

"2024 will be very interesting - because of Marc Márquez, okay, but also because of what this means in a chain reaction for the rider market for 2025 and 2026. At the moment, I would be happy to continue like this because I am convinced that stability is the way to performance, but let's see what real opportunities will arise," said the CEO of Aprilia Racing, leaving all doors open.

"I don't know now and I'm not really thinking about it seriously, I'm just looking at it with my antennae out. The first four months of the year will be busy for everyone in my position. The aim, of course, is to be the real alternative to Ducati. That's why we need to be better, we need a faster bike and we need to show that we are strong," emphasised Rivola.

This applies not only with regard to the rider market. Aprilia Racing is the only MotoGP works team without a strong name sponsor. "I haven't found a title sponsor and it's hard for me to understand that," sighed Rivola. "In the past few years, we have gained a lot of visibility and we have the coolest bike in the coolest colours. Our image is pretty damn good and it's good to see a huge Aprilia logo to remind everyone that it's an Aprilia - but I'd also like to put another name on it if they put a lot of money into it. That would help us grow."

"We can count on the full support of the Piaggio Group and I have to say that we have got to this point thanks to them. But now it's time for us to find money. This is an area where I personally don't perform. But the best way to improve is to keep pushing, get the performance out of the bike and knock on the right doors at the right time," said the Italian.

MotoGP World Championship final standings 2023 after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.