Team change: Should I stay or should I go?

How much is loyalty worth? When do you follow the lure of money, fame or a supposedly better bike? When do you leave your wife for your mistress, but when is it better to stay where you are? The short answer is that there is no simple answer. The history of MotoGP shows this.

Stay at home!

For years, Ducati was considered glamorous, on the verge of becoming a winning team - and yet it frustrated legions of hopeful riders. One rider wanted to change that for good in 2011: the great Valentino Rossi! To loud fanfare, he switched from his victorious Yamaha team to the quasi-Italian national team, only to return to the Japanese team in remorse after two frustrating years there. This linked him with the unforgotten Nicky Hayden, who had already left Honda for Ducati before finally coming back home to "Big H".

Jorge Lorenzo is one of those who became world champion three times with Yamaha. Any subsequent departure for supposedly greener pastures turned into a disaster: after nine years with Yamaha, the detour to his beloved Ducati was a painful adventure that was over after just two years. But the next relationship (Honda) lasted even shorter: after a single summer full of pain and tears, this affair was also over and Jorge ended his career completely.

Get away!

One of those riders for whom cheating paid off was Casey Stoner. Unimaginable for years in colours other than Ducati red, he switched to Repsol Honda in 2011 and became world champion there too. Parallel to Lorenzo: Stoner's last lover in the paddock before his retirement was also a Repsol Honda. (The fact that he later returned to Ducati as a test rider, however, shows where he actually felt at home).

Some careers only took off after the riders had left their ancestral home. Few will remember that Andrea "Desmo-Dovi" Dovizioso won his first MotoGP victory on a Honda (just like the current KTM factory rider Jack Miller) or Yamaha tester and replacement rider Cal Crutchlow: he didn't win a single race on a Yamaha, but all of them on a Honda. Johann Zarco is an extreme example: he first had to try out three brands - Yamaha, KTM and Honda - before finally winning his first GP on a Ducati.

Forever!

True brand loyalty is rare in MotoGP. Fabio Quartararo started his career in the premier class with Yamaha and is still there. Pecci Bagnaia only knows the Ducati, just like Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio and Jorge Martín (who once spectacularly broke away from a long-term KTM contract to do so). Taka Nakagami is only imaginable on a Honda. But one rider outdoes them all in terms of loyalty: Brad Binder will be entering his tenth season with KTM (Moto2 and MotoGP) in 2024 - a record in the current field. Incidentally, there has never been a rider who has raced on all of the brands represented on the starting grid.

What does this tell us about Marc Márquez's future at Ducati? First of all, nothing at all. History teaches us that there are many paths to success. Whether staying at home or going away, maybe even coming back: It always depends on what you make of it.

A few surprising pictures from the past can be found in the gallery above.