Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta: head to head

Pedro Acosta is rumoured to be the next superstar of MotoGP. How does he compare to eight-time world champion Marc Márquez?

Early years

Marc started off-road and only had his first (moderate) successes on the road at the age of 14: The decisive factor was 8th place in the Spanish eight-litre championship at the time (on a bike that was far too big for him, however). That was enough to attract the attention of Alberto Puig. That's how it all began.

Pedro Acosta, on the other hand, celebrated the championship title in the Spanish junior championship at the age of 13 and started in the junior world championship at 14. By the age of 16, he had won the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and gained experience in three high-calibre categories.

Conclusion: Acosta had the better start.

Entry into the World Championship

Marc Márquez achieved his first podium finish in the then two-stroke eight-litre World Championship in his second year, while Pedro Acosta did so in his second ever race in Moto3.

Marc achieved his first GP victory in his third year, Pedro in his second race (!). The fact that he started from the pit lane also catapulted him to the top of the rankings in terms of public perception.

Marc ticked off the world championship title in the smallest class in his third year, Pedro as a matter of course in his first. However, if you delve deeper into the figures, a more differentiated picture emerges. In his year as world champion, Marc was dominant with 12 pole positions, 10 wins and 8 fastest laps, while Pedro took 6 wins from 18 race weekends, but only one pole position and one fastest lap each.

Conclusion: Marc learnt more slowly but more thoroughly during this phase.

Moto2

Next parallel: Both Spaniards rode in the second-highest class for two years and took two years to win the World Championship title. While Marc Márquez lost the crown in his debut year mainly due to a serious crash with diplopia (double vision) and a missed final against Stefan Bradl, Acosta also had to miss two races in his first Moto2 year due to an injury (fractured femur). Four days after his 18th birthday, he replaced Marc as the youngest Moto2 winner in history. Nevertheless, he only managed 5th place overall in the World Championship.

In the Moto2 world championship year, Marc won 9 of 17 races, Pedro 7 of 20. At the end, Marc had a 56-point lead over the runner-up, Pedro 83.

Incidentally, the prejudice that Márquez would have crashed far more often on his way to the premier class is only partially true: Marc took five years to reach MotoGP and crashed 14 times in the process, while Pedro Acosta made the step up in three years and crashed 7 times.

Conclusion: Pedro has a slight advantage. He beat his opponents more thoroughly in less time with fewer mistakes - but the differences are smaller than you might think.

MotoGP

Of course, we can only look into the crystal ball here. Nevertheless, the rule that rookies have to start in a private team was once changed for Márquez. He was allowed to start straight away with Honda Racing Corporation - MotoGP, while Acosta is starting with GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 . In any case, this is not the only reason why the youngster from the Pierer Mobility Group has set the bar so damn high: Marc finished on the podium in his first race, started the second from pole position and won it straight away. The end result was the world championship title in his rookie year. Even if the KTM RC16 were to be a superior bike this season, as Marc's Honda RC213V was in 2013, Acosta would have to beat three very strong opponents in Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez on equivalent equipment.

Conclusion: After a good start, Marc's career only really took off in the premier class. Acosta's advantage: he is younger than Marc at the same stage of his career - albeit only by three months. But he is in a worse position than his compatriot. MotoGP World Champion 2024? Unlikely, but not completely impossible.