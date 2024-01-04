Spain GP 2024: Christmas campaign ends on 7 January
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In 2022 and 2023, Ducati works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was the eventual world champion in Jerez. This year, the MotoGP squad will be visiting Andalusia in the south of Spain from 26 to 28 April.
The most successful GP rider on the 4.423 km long "Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto", where the first Grand Prix was held in 1987, is still Valentino Rossi with nine victories (seven of them in the premier class). Jorge Lorenzo has won a total of five times in Jerez, followed by Dani Pedrosa, Alex Crivillé and Mick Doohan with four victories each.
Anyone wishing to experience the 2024 Spanish GP in person can now benefit from discounts of 15 to 25 per cent on all tickets. Until 7 January at 11.59 pm, for example, tickets for the three standing areas for the entire GP weekend (Friday to Sunday) are already available for 40 euros (plus 2 euros administration fee). The ticket prices for the three days in one of the numerous grandstands (including two new grandstands: S5 near curve 2 and W4 next to W3) are currently between 76 and 138 euros.
Children up to the age of 13 pay half price. Senior citizens aged 65 and over and young people aged between 14 and 25 receive a discount. Tickets and further information are available online.
The 2024 MotoGP calendar
10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar
24 March: Portimão***/Portugal
07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina
14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA
28 April: Jerez/Spain
12 May: Le Mans/France
26 May: Catalunya/Spain
02 June: Mugello/Italy
16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan
30 June: Assen/Netherlands
07 July: Sachsenring/Germany
04 August: Silverstone/GB
18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
08 September: Misano/Italy
22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India
29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia
06 October: Motegi/Japan
20 October: Phillip Island/Australia
27 October: Buriram/Thailand
03 November: Sepang/Malaysia
17 November: Valencia/Spain
* = Night race under floodlights
** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised
*** = dependent on new contract