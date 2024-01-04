Spain GP 2024: Christmas campaign ends on 7 January

MotoGP fans have the opportunity to experience the "Gran Premio de España" in person this year thanks to a pre-sale promotion organised by the "Circuito de Jerez" starting at 40 euros.

In 2022 and 2023, Ducati works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was the eventual world champion in Jerez. This year, the MotoGP squad will be visiting Andalusia in the south of Spain from 26 to 28 April.

The most successful GP rider on the 4.423 km long "Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto", where the first Grand Prix was held in 1987, is still Valentino Rossi with nine victories (seven of them in the premier class). Jorge Lorenzo has won a total of five times in Jerez, followed by Dani Pedrosa, Alex Crivillé and Mick Doohan with four victories each.

Anyone wishing to experience the 2024 Spanish GP in person can now benefit from discounts of 15 to 25 per cent on all tickets. Until 7 January at 11.59 pm, for example, tickets for the three standing areas for the entire GP weekend (Friday to Sunday) are already available for 40 euros (plus 2 euros administration fee). The ticket prices for the three days in one of the numerous grandstands (including two new grandstands: S5 near curve 2 and W4 next to W3) are currently between 76 and 138 euros.

Children up to the age of 13 pay half price. Senior citizens aged 65 and over and young people aged between 14 and 25 receive a discount. Tickets and further information are available online.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract