Pecco Bagnaia: "Step from 2021 to 2022 was bigger"

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia talks about the new "Concessions" regulation, the test work and the differences between the Ducati bikes of recent years and the new 2024 prototype.

The new "concessions" system will come into force with the 2024 season, meaning that the five MotoGP factories will start the World Championship, which begins in Doha, Qatar, from 8 to 10 March, with different concessions or restrictions.

However, the first effects of the rule change will already be visible at the shakedown test from 1st to 3rd February in Sepang/Malaysia: Yamaha and Honda are not subject to any testing restrictions in the lowest performance group D, among others, which is why Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami and Johann Zarco are already allowed to contest the shakedown alongside the test riders and rookie Pedro Acosta (GASGAS Tech3).

Ducati, on the other hand, as the dominant manufacturer of the past season - the 2023 constructors' title went to Borgo Panigale with 700 out of a possible 728 points - will have to accept restrictions. Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, is particularly concerned about the lower number of test tyres compared to the competition. "I believe that this could certainly put us at a disadvantage - not at the start of the season, but in the medium term."

From now on, Ducati will only receive 170 tyres per season for the test team, compared to 200 for all manufacturers last year. In addition, the Reds are not allowed to complete any wildcard missions, meaning that test rider Michele Pirro will only be able to clock up race kilometres on the MotoGP bike as a substitute in future.

World champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia does not see this as a major problem. "You can do it that way, in the end that's how the regulations are. I'm a rider and I give my maximum. The technicians will certainly be less happy than I am, but the fact that we are no longer allowed to do wildcard races, for example, doesn't make a big difference to me. The test tyres can certainly make a difference."

"Michele contested wildcard races last season and many races in general because Enea was injured. But we never brought anything new to the races. The tests are more important and 170 sets of tyres should be enough to filter out the most important things," hopes Bagnaia.

In general, the 26-year-old Italian pointed out: "The 'concessions' should be the same for everyone who has achieved certain results: Aprilia has won races, KTM has been competitive. It's okay for Yamaha and Honda. But it's also true that we are eight Ducati riders. That also makes a big difference," he conceded.

In Borgo Panigale, Bagnaia is highly valued for his feedback and his role in the development of the Desmosedici. "I've always been quite sensitive - sometimes perhaps even too sensitive, so it has limited me in some ways," smiled the 18-time MotoGP winner. "But it's an advantage for testing and helps a lot to understand which direction you need to go in."

"In the first year that I joined the works team, motorbike development was frozen due to the Covid regulations. So there was nothing to try out," said Pecco, looking back on the 2021 pre-season. "In 2022, it was tough because we had to test a lot of things and didn't complete the work during the tests, but only on the first two race weekends. That was a difficult experience, but it helped me to be more determined now when I'm testing something."

"The 2022 bike caused problems at the beginning, but we then managed to improve everything. In the final phase of the 2022 World Championship, the bike was fantastic. It was particularly good at corner entry, you could maintain a high speed and the turning was better," said the Ducati works rider, listing the advantages.

According to the now two-time MotoGP world champion, the GP23 from the previous season scored points in comparison with more traction and a very good first phase when braking, but the Ducati riders on the 2023 factory machine had more trouble on corner entry. In terms of weight distribution, the new GP24 is more similar to the GP22, whose strengths were found in corner entry and turning behaviour. "That helps from my point of view, and we will stick to that."

In general, the step between the GP23 and the GP24 is no bigger than the switch from the GP22 to the GP23 a year ago. "From 2021 to 2022 we had a bigger step," recalls Bagnaia.

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431