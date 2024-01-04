Padovani (Gresini) sees Marc Márquez in the World Championship fight

Nadia Padovani landed a coup with the signing of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez. How the Gresini boss experienced the Valencia test and what expectations she has for the 2024 season opener.

After the death of two-time 125cc World Champion and team founder Fausto Gresini in February 2021, his widow Nadia Padovani took over the Gresini Racing Team with the help of their sons Lorenzo and Luca and Commercial Director Carlo Merlini and continued her husband's dream with great success: Enea Bastianini secured the first victory for the newly formed Ducati customer team right at the start of the 2022 season, and the "Bestia" left the factory team as third in the World Championship and four-time winner of the season.

In 2023, Fabio Di Giannantonio brought the Italian squad from Faenza back to glory in Qatar, followed by two sprint victories by Alex Márquez at Silverstone and Sepang.

However, the team led by Nadia Padovani made the biggest headlines with the signing of Marc Márquez for 2024: The six-time MotoGP champion cancelled his HRC contract early and switched to his brother's side in order to rediscover the fun of motorcycling on a Ducati after the injury misery and meagre results of recent years - and return to the road to success.

In an interview with the Italian sports daily "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Padovani looked back on Marc's Ducati debut on the first day of winter testing in Valencia and said that the 30-year-old Spaniard had presented himself to the team in a relaxed and modest manner. "God knows what you expect from someone who has won so much, but it was the exact opposite. He was even a bit excited and couldn't wait to get on the new bike for the first time. I think all riders have this nervousness in common when they start a new adventure."

In his first eight-lap run on the Ducati GP23 (according to Ducati race director Gigi Dall'Igna on the technical level with which Johann Zarco ended the season) Marc Márquez was immediately competitive, coming within 0.314 seconds of his brother and team-mate Alex Márquez.

"I was in the pits waiting for Marc to take off his helmet," said Padovani. "I wanted to see his first reaction - and when I saw that smile, I said to myself: 'Okay, that fits'."

As is well known, Marc Márquez finished the Valencia test in fourth place - without exaggerating, as he himself assured after his first outing on the Ducati. Observers, fans and participants alike are now asking themselves: Can the eight-time world champion - in the private Gresini Racing Team and on last year's Desmosedici model - fight for his seventh title in the premier class?

"Win the world championship? I don't know, but fighting for it, that's what I expect from someone like him," said Nadia Padovani. "It's clear that Bagnaia is a very strong rider who has the bike in his hands and has developed a lot over the past few years. Martin is another rider at the same level, he rides the Ducati in a spectacular way. Bezzecchi is also developing well and fast. That's why I would say that winning the World Championship is not a given, but we will try," confirmed the Gresini boss.

What's more, the 2024 MotoGP World Championship kicks off from 8 to 10 March under the floodlights of Doha, Qatar, where Gresini has been the winner in each of the past two years with Bastianini and Di Giannantonio. "All good things come in threes," grinned Padovani, but then hurriedly added: "No, we are taking a very cautious approach, but you never know..."

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431