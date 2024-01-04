Massimo Rivola: MotoGP like an aeroplane with wheels

The MotoGP regulations from 2027 are intended to limit speed and technical excesses. At the same time, Aprilia Race Director Massimo Rivola is convinced that prototypes must be clearly differentiated from production bikes.

While the MotoGP aces are enjoying the winter break and preparations for the 2024 MotoGP season are underway in the background, which will kick off with the tests in Sepang at the beginning of February, the manufacturers' association has long been discussing the time after 2026. This is because the technical regulations for the five years from 2017 to 2031 need to be negotiated.

It already leaked in the autumn that a cornerstone of the new regulations will be a reduction in engine capacity to 850 cc. "We have the obligation and the goal of making the motorbikes slower for the simple reason that the tracks are not big enough. There are safety concerns and these must be respected," said Massimo Rivola.

The Aprilia race director brought another aspect into play: "I would say that we clearly have to do something for the show, if you think about the right-height devices and the aerodynamics, which shorten the braking phase so much. The shorter the braking phase, the less chance there is of an overtaking manoeuvre. Making this phase longer will benefit the show. Those are the two main objectives," he summarised.

"But I still believe that a MotoGP bike should be like an aeroplane with two wheels - something completely different compared to the usual road bike and something that not everyone can ride," said Rivola, who moved from Formula 1 to the Aprilia racing department in January 2021. "Of course, there are millions of discussions among the manufacturers, we will never agree. I can't say unfortunately, but you will always make a proposal that you think will give you an advantage. That is the truth and applies to all manufacturers. To be honest, I think I'm one of those who still try the hardest to look at MotoGP from the outside, in favour of the show. I'm already struggling to find sponsors. If the show is not good, it will only get more difficult."

"Making the bikes too slow is also not very smart from my point of view. My first argument was that we can't be slower than the superbikes," said Rivola.

However, the Italian has a different vision for the future of the production-based World Championship anyway: the Superbike World Championship machines should be much closer to the production bikes that anyone can buy. "The only future I see for Superbike is Superstock rules. They should keep the same cool name but just take off the indicators and mirrors and then race. That's the message every manufacturer wants to get across because then they can sell the bikes."

"We also need a price cap for the production bikes because it's ridiculous to allow 45,000 euro bikes to compete against 25,000 euro bikes," added the CEO of Aprilia Racing. "We are not interested in the Superbike World Championship because at the moment it looks like a B championship of MotoGP. If they make fair rules, then I'm very happy to be involved."

The RSV4 Factory 1100 from Noale does not fit into the current Superbike World Championship regulations, which only allow 1000 cc for four-cylinder engines. The Italian manufacturer has not had such a superbike in its range for years.

"We homologated the 1100cc for endurance because we believe that this is a class that is worthwhile," explained Massimo Rivola instead.