Crew chiefs: who works with whom in the 2024 season
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Six MotoGP riders are changing their team colours for 2024, with Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta joining the 22-strong field as a newcomer to the class. Interestingly, not a single rider is taking their previous crew chief with them into the new pit, even Marc Márquez had to part ways with Santi Hernandez, who had already looked after him in the Moto2 class, after 13 years together.
At Gresini Racing, the eight-time world champion works with Frankie Carchedi, who played a key role in the development of Fabio Di Giannantonio into a MotoGP winner last year, as the Roman himself repeatedly emphasised, and previously celebrated a MotoGP title win alongside Joan Mir in the Suzuki factory team in 2020.
"It will be strange and take some getting used to," admitted Marc Márquez, who only had one mechanic with him at Gresini, Javi Ortiz. "But of course I knew that when I signed the contract. I accept this situation because I know that Frankie works very precisely. I'm not going into a new team blind. I've read up on who Frankie is and what he's already achieved. He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good working system and works very carefully."
Santi Hernandez remained with the Repsol Honda works team, but changed sides: Since the Valencia test, he has been working with Joan Mir. The Mallorcan's previous crew chief, the Italian Giacomo Guidotti, is now looking after his compatriot and new signing Luca Marini.
Rookie Acosta has an experienced man at his side in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team in Paul Trevathan, who was Pol Espargaró's chief technician at the Austrian outfit in 2023 and previously from 2017 to 2020. In between, the New Zealander looked after Miguel Oliveira.
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco all work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors in their new teams. The new Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse takes over the previous pit crew of the RNF team for Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández.
2024: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini
Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer
Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez
Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti
Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder: Andres Madrid
Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin
Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez
Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux
Prima Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli
Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini
LCR Honda
Johann Zarco: David Garcia
Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan
Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand
Trackhouse Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo
Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera
Gresini Racing
Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti
Marc Márquez: Frankie Carchedi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni
Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz