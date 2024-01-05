Crew chiefs: who works with whom in the 2024 season

Eight MotoGP riders are working with a new crew chief this year, and we will no longer see even the inseparable duo of Marc Márquez and Santi Hernandez side by side.

Six MotoGP riders are changing their team colours for 2024, with Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta joining the 22-strong field as a newcomer to the class. Interestingly, not a single rider is taking their previous crew chief with them into the new pit, even Marc Márquez had to part ways with Santi Hernandez, who had already looked after him in the Moto2 class, after 13 years together.

At Gresini Racing, the eight-time world champion works with Frankie Carchedi, who played a key role in the development of Fabio Di Giannantonio into a MotoGP winner last year, as the Roman himself repeatedly emphasised, and previously celebrated a MotoGP title win alongside Joan Mir in the Suzuki factory team in 2020.

"It will be strange and take some getting used to," admitted Marc Márquez, who only had one mechanic with him at Gresini, Javi Ortiz. "But of course I knew that when I signed the contract. I accept this situation because I know that Frankie works very precisely. I'm not going into a new team blind. I've read up on who Frankie is and what he's already achieved. He was world champion with Joan Mir, he has a good working system and works very carefully."

Santi Hernandez remained with the Repsol Honda works team, but changed sides: Since the Valencia test, he has been working with Joan Mir. The Mallorcan's previous crew chief, the Italian Giacomo Guidotti, is now looking after his compatriot and new signing Luca Marini.

Rookie Acosta has an experienced man at his side in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team in Paul Trevathan, who was Pol Espargaró's chief technician at the Austrian outfit in 2023 and previously from 2017 to 2020. In between, the New Zealander looked after Miguel Oliveira.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco all work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors in their new teams. The new Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse takes over the previous pit crew of the RNF team for Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández.

2024: The MotoGP teams and their crew chiefs

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini

Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer



Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez

Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti



Ducati Lenovo Team

Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini



Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder: Andres Madrid

Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin



Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaró: Antonio Jimenez

Maverick Viñales: José Manuel Cazeaux



Prima Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli

Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini



LCR Honda

Johann Zarco: David Garcia

Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles



GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan

Augusto Fernández: Alex Merhand



Trackhouse Aprilia Racing

Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo

Raúl Fernández: Noe Herrera



Gresini Racing

Alex Márquez: Donatello Giovanotti

Marc Márquez: Frankie Carchedi



Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni

Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz