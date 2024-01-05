Bastianini: "Title? Difficult even without injury"

Enea Bastianini's promotion from Gresini Racing to the factory team of the Reds from Borgo Panigale meant that he jumped straight from the GP21 to the GP23 for the 2023 season. The changeover was a big one; in addition to the bike, crew chief Marco Rigamonti and the team were also new to the third-placed rider in the World Championship and four-time winner of the 2022 season.

To make matters worse, Bastianini was dragged into the gravel in the sprint premiere at the 2023 season opener in Portimão on 25 March by Luca Marini, who crashed, causing the Ducati factory rider to suffer a fracture to his right shoulder blade. An initial comeback attempt in Jerez at the end of April failed, and the "Bestia" only returned to racing action at the Italian GP in Mugello on the second weekend in June.

This was compounded in September by injuries to his left ankle and left hand following the crash he caused at the start in Barcelona, resulting in a further forced break in September. As a result, the Italian missed seven out of 20 Grands Prix in 2023.

At least Bastianini still won a race in Sepang in November. However, it was his only podium finish of the season, and 15th place in the World Championship does not meet the expectations of a factory rider. Despite Pramac ace Jorge Martin's runner-up finish, Ducati held on to Enea's two-year contract until the end of 2024.

Enea, how difficult was the past year for you?

Mentally and physically, it was a difficult season. After the first injury, I realised that it was difficult or even impossible to get back on the track quickly. At that moment, I also realised that my chances of winning the title were 0 or 1 - that was very, very strange.



When I came back, my shoulder didn't work well for the first three or four races. And when I was okay again, I crashed again and injured myself again. Mentally, it was so, so difficult. I'm always focussed and positive, but it was hard to do that. But I came back, I won and that was so nice for all of us.

Why was the second injury even more difficult to deal with mentally?

It was different, but in the end it comes down to the same thing. My mistake in Barcelona annoyed me. After a good start, I was a bit nervous because I knew inside that I wanted to be at the front after the start on the first corner. I braked a bit late and, well, disaster struck. It went differently than in Portimão, but the result is the same in the end: you're sitting at home.

When did you realise that your season was over?

The major injury was the first one. After that - after three months - I thought it would be like before. But I lost the strength in my right shoulder and it was very difficult for me to train in the gym.



Mentally it was difficult, but before the Catalunya GP I felt strong again - and then I crashed again. My shoulder suffered again as a result of the crash and it was then difficult to work with my upper body in training again.

The victory in Sepang was all the more important after these setbacks.

It was important. I was very focussed on my goal that weekend. I realised on Saturday that I was fast in terms of pace. So I said to myself: 'Okay, tomorrow I can win'. I went into the race with this goal and nothing else. My goal was not to finish on the podium, I just wanted to win again.



I saw that Alex Márquez was close lap after lap - once 0.7 sec, then 0.5, then 0.7 again. It was close. I pushed hard at the end - even over the limit - and we made it.

How important was it that Ducati gave you the confidence?

That's very important for me, because the confirmation from Ducati means: 'Okay, we've got your back'. They know my potential, everyone at Ducati, and last year that potential didn't materialise. In the end it did, but I was always behind because of the injuries. It was just very difficult. But Ducati has always supported me and now my relationship with my crew chief and all my engineers is very good. I am happy to be in this team.

Would you have been able to fight for the 2023 World Championship title without these injuries?

It would have been very difficult because the 2022 bike was very good and fun with my riding style. The 2023 bike was more difficult to push to the limit. It was strange because one of my strengths is corner entry and with the bike it was difficult to understand.



But in the end it worked well. I was competitive in Malaysia and Qatar because we had understood something. The team also knows me better. But yes, it would have been difficult for me to win the title, even without the injuries.