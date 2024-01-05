MotoGP starting numbers: Two #37s in the GASGAS-Tech3 box

Pedro Acosta's promotion to the premier class was not only associated with a starting number dilemma, which last year's Moto2 World Champion solved creatively. How the MotoGP aces got their numbers.

Two former Ajo team-mates, Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta, will share the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team pit box in 2024. The problem with this reunion: Both chose the number 37 at the start of their careers, which meant that Acosta had to switch to the #51 in their joint Moto2 year in 2022, but he quickly swapped it back for his preferred #37 after Fernández's MotoGP promotion - and just like in the Moto3 class in 2021, the "Shark of Mazarrón" was crowned world champion.

As expected, his old and new team-mate Augusto Fernández could not be persuaded to hand over his beloved number 37 to the rookie for 2024. The basic rule is that whoever has the older rights in the respective category can keep their number.

However, Acosta found a solution to the dilemma: "I saw a photo with the number 31 on Instagram and realised: 'That looks so similar to 37! That's why we now have two #37s in the pits," he announced with a grin at the Valencia test.

Marco Bezzecchi once did something similar, although he had to do without his preferred number 12 when he switched from Moto3 to Moto2, which he also immortalised as a tattoo on his right ring finger: "Bez" chose #72, whereby the design of the 7 deliberately contains a 1. The VR46 protégé was spared another number change when he entered MotoGP in 2022.

It was a different story for Fabio Di Giannantonio: As an ardent fan of three-time Superbike World Champion Troy Bayliss, he was travelling with the number 21, which is already occupied by Franco Morbidelli in MotoGP. As a result, "Diggia" had to look around for an alternative and finally decided on the number 49: "As far as I know, the 49 has not yet been used in MotoGP. So I will try to write my own story with it and bring the number to the top," he explained his decision at the time - and today we know: The #49 now has at least one win to its name.

Bagnaia's long road to number 1

When Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia first joined Pramac-Ducati in the premier class in 2019 as a MotoGP rookie alongside Jack Miller, he had to submit a new proposal for the number assignment the winter before. He decided in favour of the number 63, and the Italian was used to heartache in this respect. When he first competed in the Moto3 World Championship for the then Sky VR46 Racing Team, he chose the number 21, as the TV broadcaster Sky belongs to the US group "21st Century Fox".

When Bagnaia was promoted to the Moto2 class for the 2017 season, he had to give up the number 21 again because it was confiscated by Franco Morbidelli. He decided to double up - and chose 42 instead of 21. The problem: in the MotoGP class, the #42 already belonged to Alex Rins at the time. So Bagnaia added another 21 for MotoGP and occupied the number 63, which is still emblazoned on his helmet and in the Ducati Lenovo box, even though the world champion has been sporting the prestigious number 1 since 2023.

Miguel Oliveira, who was also the first Portuguese rider to enter the premier class in 2019, had to look for a different number out of respect for his then KTM brand colleague Pol Espargaró (#44). He doubled the 44 to 88.

For 2021, Oliveira stood in the way of another MotoGP rookie with the #88. Jorge Martin, 2018 Moto3 World Champion on Gresini-Honda, had leased the number 88 in the smaller classes and had to round up to #89 as a MotoGP rookie at Pramac Ducati because of Oliveira.

Fixed starters have priority

Joan Mir, on the other hand, was allowed to bring his traditional number 36 to MotoGP in 2019. Until then, the 36 belonged to the Finn Mika Kallio. However, the Red Bull KTM test rider was not a permanent starter, which is why Mir was given priority. New Zealander Brian Harden, electronic engineer for Kallio at the time, took it in his stride. "Mika actually rode with the number 'minus 36°'. We could have kept that," he grinned.

Mika Kallio actually displayed a "-36°" on his fairing for years. A few years ago, he used this minus sign to refer to the difference in temperature between his Finnish homeland and the heat at the first Sepang test in February, which caused him a lot of trouble.

Maverick Viñales also wanted a different race number after the unsuccessful 2018 season. Because Tom Lüthi left the MotoGP class after one season, the Spaniard took the #12 instead of the #25. "It has often brought me luck in the past," he said at the time.

In 2020, Brad Binder then had to choose a new starting number because the #41 is traditionally confiscated by Aprilia captain Aleix Espargaró. "I opted for 33 because I could choose a design that was reminiscent of my initials BB," explained the Red Bull KTM factory rider.

As the South African insists on the #33, Enea Bastianini had to change his plans for his MotoGP debut in 2021 - he chose the 23 instead of the usual 33, as the now 26-year-old Italian was just 3 years and 3 months old when he first sat on a motorbike (hence the 33) and switched to the premier class at the age of 23.