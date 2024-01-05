Sprint format: Does Formula 1 do it better?

The first MotoGP season with the new sprint format is behind us. Franco Morbidelli is one of those riders who would rather not take part in the short-distance race every race weekend.

In 2023, we experienced the first MotoGP season with the sprint format, meaning that a total of 39 races (the sprint at Phillip Island fell victim to wind and weather) were on the programme for the premier class over 20 GP weekends. In 2024, the Motorcycle World Championship can expect the longest calendar ever with 22 Grands Prix, which means 44 starts for the MotoGP riders.

Opinions were divided from the outset. While some were wary of the additional workload and complained about the long injury list(68 per cent of regular riders suffered from physical problems during the 2023 season), others took a more relaxed view - such as Red Bull KTM ace Jack Miller: "I get paid to race on this bike 44 times a year."

Honda newcomer Luca Marini said: "I think the sprint race is good for the show and the spectators. It also attracts more people on Saturday and Saturday is an important day for us - even if we only did qualifying. For sure with this schedule we have more show, we just need to find a better solution in terms of safety, with the injuries and everything that has happened in this first season. We have to try to improve that. But I'm not against the sprint because I think it brings something new and fresh to our sport. A better show will grow the fan base, we have to keep pushing in that direction. The sprint races alone are not enough to ignite people's passion for the sport."

"It was tough. The race weekends have definitely changed as a result. They have become very, very intense," summarised Franco Morbidelli after the first season with the new format. "It was quite a journey and it was nice - once you've done it, you can say it was nice."

Like his former Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo, however, "Morbido" would like to see the Tissot Sprint not take place on each of the 22 planned race weekends - similar to Formula 1: Six sprints will also be held in the premier class on four wheels in 2024.

"It's hard to have a sprint race every weekend. You don't even do that in Formula 1 - and of course Formula 1 is demanding, but you're in a car. We move a motorbike and fight each other all the time, we crash each other sometimes... It's demanding, it's more dangerous, it increases the risk for the rider," argued Morbidelli. "From my point of view, it would be better to reduce the number of sprint races. Put it where it's fun, where it's clever."

However, World Championship promoter Dorna is not planning any further adjustments to the format at the moment, not least because the official total of 2,857,925 spectators at the 20 race weekends of the 2023 season is seen by those responsible as an indicator of the success of the new format. For this reason, a total of 44 premier class starts are planned for 22 race weekends in 2024 in the longest GP calendar in history.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract